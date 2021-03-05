Progress 2021: Auburn community center transforms for all-day child care

Lexi Jones said she has acted as a teacher, counselor, hall monitor, lunch lady, school nurse and more over the past few months.
Jones, an employee of the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn, has found herself balancing all of these roles for children amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the center's new EDUcare program, which offers child care from morning to late afternoon.
Limited mainly to after-school programming prior to the pandemic, the center now has day-long coverage. Students learning under the Auburn Enlarged City School District's hybrid model go to the center on days they aren't at the school facilities for in-person education.
Even before offering this new program, leadership and staff had reinvented the operation at BTW more than once since the pandemic began. Denise Farrington, the center's executive director, said that after all of the Auburn schools closed in March 2020 due to the outbreak, the center began delivering food to the families they serve in order to ensure they had access to meals.
That work eventually became overwhelming, since staff were delivering up to 500 meals a day. BTW then set up a station at the center's front door where people picked up the meals, with cones set up for social distancing. That lasted until the end of June.
The center did have a summer program, Farrington said, but it was different from what BTW would typically do, driven in part by the state's COVID-19 guidelines. Two three-week sessions with 40 children were held, instead of one six-week session with 80 children. She praised staff for adapting to the various situations that came up.
"We all keep in mind that we're serving the community, and whatever way we need to serve them is what we'll do," Farrington said. "When you have that in your mind, then you can work toward a common goal."
After it was announced in August that the Auburn district would use a phased-in approach for students once school began in the fall and every grade would be under the hybrid model by Oct. 13, Farrington came up with the EDUcare program. It started in September. A total of 82 students from kindergarten to sixth grade are enrolled.
For staffing, whoever wanted to work would be allowed to do so, Farrington said, with some staff members extending their hours, some shortening their hours and others taking leaves of absence "until things calmed down a bit."
Many are working far more hours than they used to, since the program runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., but if a student is also in the after-school program, it lasts until 6 p.m.
There were plenty of hurdles when EDucare was starting. The center had to upgrade its internet, since the students were using their Chromebooks from school and its internet wasn't fast enough at first, Farrington said. A $16,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Auburn city government, allowed BTW buy desktop computers and upgrade internet service.
Farrington said another obstacle the staff took on was the challenge of learning the new educational standards the district has been using for subjects such as math, so they could help the children with their homework. She said staff members basically had to go from part-time after-school program employees to being classroom instructors.
Brandon Wakeham, BTW's program director, described the logistics of assisting students with their virtual education. The program is broken up into classrooms based on grade.
"Each classroom has kids from different schools (within Auburn,) and they all have different teachers, so besides just doing their work, you have to figure out every single kid's separate schedule, they're all on different schedules. They all have Zoom times at different times throughout the day," he said. "So it's not like you're teaching the same thing to every kid in the class. Every single kid has something different to do within that one class."
Wakeham said staff have also been helping students with mental health issues that come up and are in contact with parents, teachers and social workers.
While juggling all of these different components can be frustrating at times, Farrington said, everyone has a better idea of what to expect now that they are a few months into the program. She added that many staff members were set to get their second COVID-19 vaccines recently, if they hadn't already.
Farrington said the program is not cheap, since it costs around $45,000 a month, with costs including staffing and providing breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack. She praised organizations who have been providing grants to sustain the program, such as the Emerson Foundation and the Allyn Foundation, adding that they were "totally on board" with the idea. The program is free for families.
Jones, who runs one of the EDUcare classrooms and is the site coordinator for BTW's after-school program at Casey Park Elementary School, said being involved with the ventures has been memorable.
"It's just something so different. There's been good days and bad days, but it's definitely something I will never forget and I have honestly enjoyed it," she said.
