Progress 2021: Auburn community center transforms for all-day child care

Farrington said another obstacle the staff took on was the challenge of learning the new educational standards the district has been using for subjects such as math, so they could help the children with their homework. She said staff members basically had to go from part-time after-school program employees to being classroom instructors.

Brandon Wakeham, BTW's program director, described the logistics of assisting students with their virtual education. The program is broken up into classrooms based on grade.

"Each classroom has kids from different schools (within Auburn,) and they all have different teachers, so besides just doing their work, you have to figure out every single kid's separate schedule, they're all on different schedules. They all have Zoom times at different times throughout the day," he said. "So it's not like you're teaching the same thing to every kid in the class. Every single kid has something different to do within that one class."

Wakeham said staff have also been helping students with mental health issues that come up and are in contact with parents, teachers and social workers.