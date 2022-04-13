Proposed Jordan-Elbridge school budget includes 2.8% tax levy hike

The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District's proposed 2022-23 budget is set to carry a taxy levy increase of 2.8%.

The 2022-23 spending plan is poised to have an overall price tag of $34,978,500, according to the district's presentation for the proposed budget, available on the Jordan-Elbridge website. The proposal includes a 2.8% tax levy jump, from $12,497,287 in the 2021-22 revised revenues to $12,847,000 in the 2022-23 estimated revenues.

That property tax hike, the presentation said, will provide $349,713 in revenue to support student programming while staying within Jordan-Elbridge's state-imposed tax cap. If the potential budget is approved by community members on May 17, which is the statewide school board election and budget voting day this year, then this will be the first tax levy bump for the district since the 2018-19 school year, which had a 1.90% levy boost.

Budget snapshot information on the district's website notes the 22-23 plan includes a proposed 3.45% spending hike. That increase goes from $33,812,000 in the 2021-22 revised revenues to $34,978,500 in the estimated 2022-23 revenue figures, the budget presentation said. Jordan-Elbridge's intended spending plan supports all academic and co-circular activities. The district also said that "in concert with Onondaga County," Jordan-Elbridge has increased mental health services for district students and their students. The district also noted "we are in a period of high inflation."

Since the state is working on fully funding its formula for foundation aid — the most basic form of school aid districts can receive — the presentation said fully funding that formula could result in "minimal state aid increases" for Jordan-Elbridge over the next few years.

A budget hearing and meet the candidates event for board of education candidates is set for 6 p.m. May 5. Jordan-Elbridge is set to have three school board seats up for grabs this year.

