Proposed Jordan-Elbridge school district budget would not raise taxes

The Jordan-Elbridge School District's budget is poised to have a flat property tax levy, and some programs that were cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic would be restored.

The district's board of education adopted a proposed 2021-22 budget that community members will be able to vote on later this month. The $33,812,000 total spending plan would not include a tax levy increase and would feature a $2,422,000, or 7.72%, spending boost, according to a newsletter on the district's website.

This is the third straight year, and the fifth time in six years, that the district has brought a budget with no tax uptick to voters, the newsletter said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidance, various academic programs and extracurriculars were not available to the student body during the current school year. The budget proposal would restore all student programming and activities to their pre-pandemic levels, the district said, including summer school and all athletics and co-curricular activities. Pandemic-related costs such as dividers and sanitizing materials are also included in the proposed budget.