Proposed Jordan-Elbridge school district budget would not raise taxes

The Jordan-Elbridge School District's budget is poised to have a flat property tax levy, and some programs that were cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic would be restored.
The district's board of education adopted a proposed 2021-22 budget that community members will be able to vote on later this month. The $33,812,000 total spending plan would not include a tax levy increase and would feature a $2,422,000, or 7.72%, spending boost, according to a newsletter on the district's website.
This is the third straight year, and the fifth time in six years, that the district has brought a budget with no tax uptick to voters, the newsletter said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidance, various academic programs and extracurriculars were not available to the student body during the current school year. The budget proposal would restore all student programming and activities to their pre-pandemic levels, the district said, including summer school and all athletics and co-curricular activities. Pandemic-related costs such as dividers and sanitizing materials are also included in the proposed budget.
“We're living in uncertain times, but we are focused on returning our programming to where it was before the pandemic began," district Superintendent Jim Froio said in the newsletter. "We have outstanding facilities and staff, and we remain committed to our mission of cultivating the best in personal growth and achievement. We are also continually mindful of the district’s values of excellence in education and operating in a fiscally responsible manner.”
The district said programs supporting teachers will get restarted, including professional development, and the budget would entail cost-saving measures, such as reducing administrative positions due to retirement. A packet on the proposed budget said the plan would involve reorganizing Jordan-Elbridge's administrative structure, including replacing the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction position with a director position. An assistant superintendent of business and finance seat would be included and a payroll administrative aid role would be removed in favor of a full-time treasurer spot. The district said the total savings from these alterations in the 2021-22 school year would come to $45,495.
While community members will be able to cast their ballots on the budget and elect candidates for two three-year positions on the district's school board, people will also be to vote on a proposal to buy four new buses, with front-facing license-reader cameras, in order to ensure transportation staff and students' safety.
Voting is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Jordan-Elbridge High School, 5721 Hamilton Road, Jordan. People will be able to enter through the events entrance. Those seeking absentee ballots are asked to contact the district office at (315) 689-8500, ext. 5002. All ballots must be returned to the district clerk by 5 p.m. May 18.