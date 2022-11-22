Public to vote on $1.8 million Weedsport schools capital project

A proposed capital improvement project in the Weedsport Central School District will go before district residents next month.

Voters will cast ballots on a $1.81 million proposal from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, according to a Weedsport news release. The project would not increase taxes, the district said, as a result of district planning and aid from New York state.

The proposal would improve safety and heath for students and staff by replacing aging infrastructure in both of the district buildings, the district said.

One million dollars would be directed to replacing windows throughout Weedsport Elementary School. That building currently has single-glazed windows, so heated air seeps out and cold air from the winter months comes in. The elementary school's elevator, which has been in use since 1993 and is reaching the end of its useful life, would also be replaced.

Aging bleachers at Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School will be replaced by "a safer, accessible model," the district said. In addition, ripped and torn wall padding around the gym's exterior will be replaced, the current dividing will be swapped out for a dropdown curtain and the gymnasium floors will be refinished.

Residents with questions or messages about the capital project are asked to use the form included in the district's news release posted at weedsport.org, with a name and email required.