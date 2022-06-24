 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
EDUCATION

'Pursuing your future': Southern Cayuga graduates look ahead at commencement

  • Updated
  • 0

POPLAR RIDGE — Southern Cayuga Central School District Class of 2022 graduate Marissa Wiemann praised her classmates for defying stereotypes.

In her senior welcoming address at the class graduation for the Poplar Ridge-based school Friday, Wieman, the class president, said she loved coming of age movies like "Perks of Being A Wallflower," but lauded her fellow students for not fitting the mold of the stock characters found in those sorts of films.

"We all like to believe each of our stories are unique and that none of us are living clichés. In most places, this isn't true. However, what made our school seem so magical is its apparent disregard to that normality. Growing up in a small school meant that everyone did everything, there wasn't really enough of us to go around with no overlap," she said. "This meant that the jocks were smart, the popular girls were kind and the nerds, they became class president. This school has provided us with endless opportunities to break out of stereotypes, to live our versions of high school not seen on the screen."

People are also reading…

Before the commencement started, graduates Loralei Weber and Colby Sellen expressed their excitement. Weber, 18, is set to go to SUNY Cortland for recreational management and Sellen, 18, will be pursuing an associate's degree in criminal justice at Cayuga Community College. Sellen said he has known his classmates for years, and said he feels he and his fellow students are ready for their next steps in their lives. For Weber, her graduation isn't a bittersweet occasion but a happy one.

"It's a celebration more than an end," Weber said.

Over 50 students were graduating. At the ceremony, South Cayuga Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Luke Carnicelli spoke. Thomas Parlato, a member of the Syracuse Scottish Pipe Band, kicked off the ceremony as the seniors walked to their seats and the high school senior chorus performed later in the event.

Before the diplomas were presented, valedictorian Julia Gloss told the crowd about three rules in her teacher's class in kindergarten years ago: "1. Make yourself happy, make other people happy and be safe." She said those rules continue to still be relevant to her life. She gave examples.

"Making yourself happy is a guild to pursuing your future. As we begin the next chapters of our lives, we should endeavor to build a life in which we find and strive for what brings us true satisfaction. Indeed, we will more easily achieve our goals when they contribute to our happiness," Gloss said. 

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Southern Cayuga Class of 2022

Heather Adsitt

Sophia Bennett

Riley Binns 

Hailey Broughton

Aidan Brown

Audrey Brown

Jacob Calhoun

Doreen Carbajal

Lauren Collier

Avrey Colton

Timothy Cox 

Zachary Denman

Hunter Freary

Alyssa Gavurnik

Masih Ghazanfari

Julia Gloss

Taylor Green

Nathanael Hand

Louis Hasenjager

Nathan Hastings

Brandon Heiman 

Molleigh Johnson

Alexander Keeney

Faith Keller

Evyn Klipple

Elisabeth Kreydatus

Henry Letona

Jarred Marshall

Haley Mayeu

Logan Meade

Charles Miller

Cullen Miller

Katheryn Montalvo

Robyn Morgan

Jacob Myers

Jeremy Osterhout

Beverly Perez Vasquez

Hamilton Perez Vazquez

Ryan Pinckney

Jason Prince

James Rejman

Caylee Reynolds

Nikeya Richardson

Colby Sellen

Blake Signor

Emma Smith-Dennis 

Brian VanArnum

Lenin Vásquez Méndez

Yurian Vasquez

Loralei Weber

Marissa Wiemann

Daniel Wilbur

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News