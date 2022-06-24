'Pursuing your future': Southern Cayuga graduates look ahead at commencement

POPLAR RIDGE — Southern Cayuga Central School District Class of 2022 graduate Marissa Wiemann praised her classmates for defying stereotypes.

In her senior welcoming address at the class graduation for the Poplar Ridge-based school Friday, Wieman, the class president, said she loved coming of age movies like "Perks of Being A Wallflower," but lauded her fellow students for not fitting the mold of the stock characters found in those sorts of films.

"We all like to believe each of our stories are unique and that none of us are living clichés. In most places, this isn't true. However, what made our school seem so magical is its apparent disregard to that normality. Growing up in a small school meant that everyone did everything, there wasn't really enough of us to go around with no overlap," she said. "This meant that the jocks were smart, the popular girls were kind and the nerds, they became class president. This school has provided us with endless opportunities to break out of stereotypes, to live our versions of high school not seen on the screen."

Before the commencement started, graduates Loralei Weber and Colby Sellen expressed their excitement. Weber, 18, is set to go to SUNY Cortland for recreational management and Sellen, 18, will be pursuing an associate's degree in criminal justice at Cayuga Community College. Sellen said he has known his classmates for years, and said he feels he and his fellow students are ready for their next steps in their lives. For Weber, her graduation isn't a bittersweet occasion but a happy one.

"It's a celebration more than an end," Weber said.

Over 50 students were graduating. At the ceremony, South Cayuga Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Luke Carnicelli spoke. Thomas Parlato, a member of the Syracuse Scottish Pipe Band, kicked off the ceremony as the seniors walked to their seats and the high school senior chorus performed later in the event.

Before the diplomas were presented, valedictorian Julia Gloss told the crowd about three rules in her teacher's class in kindergarten years ago: "1. Make yourself happy, make other people happy and be safe." She said those rules continue to still be relevant to her life. She gave examples.

"Making yourself happy is a guild to pursuing your future. As we begin the next chapters of our lives, we should endeavor to build a life in which we find and strive for what brings us true satisfaction. Indeed, we will more easily achieve our goals when they contribute to our happiness," Gloss said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

