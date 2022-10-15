'Recognized and celebrated': Students learn at Hispanic heritage month event in Moravia

MORAVIA — Students were able to go to over 20 Spanish-speaking countries Friday, all without leaving the grounds of Moravia High School.

Spanish classes at Moravia Middle School and Moravia High School displayed tables, poster boards and activities related to different Spanish-speaking countries and their cultures at the front of the high school for an event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the US. When someone approached a table for a country such as Spain, Mexico, Paraguay and Chile, students would often welcome people to whichever nation they represented.

Students from Millard Fillmore Elementary School, the middle school and high school who don't take Spanish, in addition to members of the community, were able to attend the event, now in its third year. High school Spanish teacher Bethany Nelson Mendoza, who co-organized the festivities with seventh-grade Spanish teacher Tate Stoyell and eighth-grade Spanish teacher Brandon Franza, said every student taking a Spanish class was broken down into different groups where they had to represent one of 21 Spanish-speaking countries. Students also had to represent different aspects of that country, such as food or notable people.

Elementary school classes were set to arrive in phases. When a younger student walked up to the table for Spain, he jumped up and down, exclaiming "My mom went to Spain!" The elementary students were being given passports, with a stamp marked in their passports as they visited each county. Some students opted to put the stamps on their arms. The tables had poster boards created by students who were assigned the same country. Items such as information pamphlets, food menus and small models of food trucks could be seen.

At one point, kindergarten teacher Malorie Jones and her students got their picture taken at a photo station, as the students held up small items that featured phrases in Spanish. After the picture, Jones said her students got a lot out of the event and it was "good for them to see the high schoolers working on all the projects."

A couple minutes later, Jones' students danced as music played at the karaoke station, where songs in Spanish blared. An introductory table for the heritage month event was also featured, including a board that included pictures and information on Moravia students of Hispanic descent. Jackie Schnurr, a member of the Moravia school board, attended. She felt the students did a great job, adding they enjoyed explaining what they have learned.

Before the event started, senior Bailey Karlik, 17, a teacher's assistant for Nelson Mendoza, said she enjoyed being involved in the event.

"Just showing off all of the culture to people who may not know it or may not have experienced it before, just having this as an opportunity for them to explore and look at different cultures and what they eat, what they do and different festivals and whatnot, it's super, super cool," she said.

Karlik, who wants to become a Spanish teacher says the sophomore group this year "was actually my very first TA group" when she began in that role about two years ago.

"So when I got them last year, too, as my group of freshmen, I was really, really excited. To see their progress at each different level, like how far their Spanish progresses and just getting different cultures ... it's been really amazing, it's been really cool, it's given me a proud parent moment, I've been like, 'Yay, you guys did it!'" she said.

Nelson Mendoza said when she started the National Hispanic Heritage Month event in 2019, it was open only to Moravia Central School District students and personnel. When the celebration returned in 2021, it expanded to involve the community.

"Not everyone takes Spanish in our high school, right? We wanted to give our students the opportunity to inform their peers and their younger students about what they were learning in class, she said," adding that not everyone knows about the heritage month.

"But as we progressed through the three years what has come to be our main reason for continuing this is it gives our district a reason to come together and celebrate the diversity that is becoming more noticeable in our district," Nelson Mendoza added, "So we're starting to see a larger Hispanic population in Moravia, which is an amazing thing for our students to be able to experience and we believe that it's important that everyone in our district gets recognized and celebrated, especially when they they have a month devoted to their contributions and recognition. We think it's important that they get seen."

Adding she attended Moravia High School, Nelson Mendoza said she wishes there had been an event like this when she was a student. She added she wants to encourage her students to travel, be exposed to different cultures and ideas and use their Spanish-speaking skills. She said she is proud of students' efforts to put the event together.

Senior Grace Ike said working on the festivities required a lot of work but was rewarding.

"We did this last year, but this year it came into fruition and everything just kind of came together. It's just really nice to see all the work you've put into it and all the people here, when when you're working on your project yourself you don't know how it's going to turn out, Ike said. "I knew (the event) would come together, because Mrs. Mendoza does a really awesome job, the whole Spanish department, but we've been preparing and everything. We were making T-shirts yesterday and just kind of doing everything, so it's really nice to see it all come together."