Red Creek delays start of school, moves to online learning due to COVID-19 cases

A school district that includes part of northern Cayuga County is delaying the start of classes and shifting to remote learning after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Red Creek Central School District's first day of classes was scheduled for Wednesday. But with the positive cases and more staff members in quarantine, the decision was made to push opening day back to Monday, Sept. 13.

In a letter to families, Red Creek Superintendent Brian Corey wrote that the cases and individuals in quarantine "directly impacts our ability to transport the district's students at this time."

"Although we have a number of parents that can transport their children, it will not allow for us to bring all students back as anticipated," Corey added.

The district will move to virtual learning for at least the first few weeks of school. Students in universal prekindergarten through 12th grade will participate in remote learning until Friday, Oct. 1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Red Creek's plan is to hold the first day of in-person classes on Monday, Oct. 4.