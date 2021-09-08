Red Creek delays start of school, moves to online learning due to COVID-19 cases

A school district that includes part of northern Cayuga County is delaying the start of classes and shifting to remote learning after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Red Creek Central School District's first day of classes was scheduled for Wednesday. But with the positive cases and more staff members in quarantine, the decision was made to push opening day back to Monday, Sept. 13.
In a letter to families, Red Creek Superintendent Brian Corey wrote that the cases and individuals in quarantine "directly impacts our ability to transport the district's students at this time."
"Although we have a number of parents that can transport their children, it will not allow for us to bring all students back as anticipated," Corey added.
The district will move to virtual learning for at least the first few weeks of school. Students in universal prekindergarten through 12th grade will participate in remote learning until Friday, Oct. 1.
Red Creek's plan is to hold the first day of in-person classes on Monday, Oct. 4.
To facilitate virtual learning, Chromebooks will be available for pickup from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Students in universal pre-K through fifth grade can get their computers in the Cuyler Elementary School cafeteria, while those in sixth to 12th grade can pick their devices at the high school cafeteria.
The high school library will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for high and middle school students who do not have internet access. Hotspots are available for families. To get a hotspot, email rctechsupport@rccsd.org.
Food pickup times will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the cafeteria loading area.
BOCES and WTCC programs won't be affected. BOCES programs began Tuesday, while WTCC started on Wednesday.
Red Creek is the first Cayuga County-area school that had to adjust its schedule due to COVID-19. School districts across New York are attempting to hold in-person classes five days a week after the pandemic led most schools to shift to virtual learning for parts of the past two academic years.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.