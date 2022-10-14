Reported threat shuts down Wells College campus

Students and staff sheltered in place as the Wells College campus was locked down for a little under two hours Friday after a threat was reported to police.

College President Jonathan Gibralter said a 911 call was reported to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office regarding an "unconfirmed threat" to the safety and security of the campus in Aurora.

The sheriff's office contacted Wells' Campus Safety personnel around 11:10 a.m. and asked the college to go into lockdown and shelter in place until the office investigated. Law enforcement told the college around 1 p.m. the situation was all clear "based upon their investigation," Gibralter said, the threat was determined to be unfounded and students and personnel could come out of their shelter in place locations.

"All we could do was comply with their directive, and we just sat and waited until they lifted the shelter in place," he said.

Gibralter said no one was harmed and he wasn't aware of any arrests being made.

"I'm glad that the threat proved not to be credible and that in the time that we're in right now, with so many reported untoward incidents occurring across the nation, acting out of an abundance of caution is always the best course of action," he said.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen said the 911 caller was a person who is not from New York state and is not connected to the college. The caller was in their car and happened to be on the Wells campus Friday morning. Schenck said another person drove up next to the caller's car and made a strange comment about "shooters," which prompted the caller to reach out to 911.

"We don't have any reason to think that this other vehicle is connected to the college either, so this incident does not involve any students that we can confirm or anybody connected to the college that we can confirm. It sounds like some type of incident where people in two different vehicles have an exchange of words and it just happens to be on the property of the college, Schenck continued. "And in that exchange, allegedly, somebody says something about shooters, but it's not anything directed toward the college, allegedly, or anything along those lines."

Schenck said the sheriff's office, including Sgt. Brian Myers, took precautions and "wanted to make sure that everybody was locked down and safe in case it was connected to the case, but we don't have any evidence at this point that suggests that there was any threat at all against anybody at the college or that anybody related or connected to the college was even involved in this incident at all."

The sheriff's office has not currently found any evidence to corroborate that this alleged exchange took place, the sheriff said, adding that this other person who allegedly made the comment about shooters and their alleged vehicle has not been located.

"We don't have any evidence of a false report, we just don't have enough evidence to corroborate what was reported, we don't know for sure," Schenck said.