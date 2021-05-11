Residents argue against proposed tax levy hike at Auburn school budget hearing

AUBURN — Community members expressed concern about the property tax levy increase included in the Auburn Enlarged City School District's proposed budget, while the district defended its position in a sometimes contentious budget hearing.
The $83,861,951 spending plan was adopted by the district's board of education at a meeting last month. At a meeting Tuesday night, Lisa Green, the district's business official, gave a presentation on the proposed 2021-22 budget, which community members will vote on next week. Over 15 community members attended the hearing.
The proposed overall spending amount includes a 3.9% total increase and a 2.85% tax levy hike. That property tax levy is equal to Auburn's state-imposed tax cap. Thanks to an anticipated upswing in aid from Albany, the district is set to see an increase of around $1.47 million in foundation aid, which is school districts' primary funding source.
Auburn is poised to a secure a $3.66 million increase in total state aid for the next school year. The state announced in April that Cayuga County-area districts will be getting $10 million more in the final 2021-22 state budget. Auburn is set to receive 8.06% more in state aid compared to what it received in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Green said Tuesday the district is set to have an net increase of 11 positions through this proposal, and use of $1.4 million in fund balance. This budget would entail mental health resources, summer and after-school programs, English language arts/math teachers and professional learning opportunities for staff, according to Green's presentation.
When Green finished speaking, different members of the audience asked questions. At one point, Jerry Morgan, who was an Auburn school board member years ago, asked Green what the district's reserve fund balance is.
She said Auburn has about $8 million in reserves and about $5 million in unassigned fund balance. Morgan then asked, "What percentage is that of your budget?" Green said the unassigned fund balance currently is at 11% of the budget, but "that's without taking into consideration anything that we might use at the end of this year."
Morgan then asked "doesn't the law state you can't exceed 4%?" Green then replied yes. The state's real property tax law has a legal limit of 4% of unrestricted fund balance.
Morgan expressed concern about the district's unrestricted fund balance being three times the legal amount while the district is seeking a 2.85% tax increase. Green said this is the first time the district has exceeded the state's 4% limit by the state. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo chimed in as well.
"Those were great questions and those were conversations that we had. The reason we built our fund balance up was because that's what we were told to do by the state. Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo was going to cut 20% of our educational budget, he was going to cut 20%," Pirozzolo said. "So we exceeded the fund balance to be able to pay back whatever he was going to take out."
Cuomo's office said last year that the governor would be able to announce adjustments to aid to districts on a quarterly basis, though those changes never came.
Morgan expressed further concern.
"I understand the severity and how difficult it is to sit there in these chairs, but you people are wrong, you're wrong. You don't hit and kick somebody when they're already down, and that's exactly what you're doing," he said.
Other people argued against a tax levy boost.
In addition to the budget, residents will be able to elect three out of this year's eight school board candidates. No special propositions will be included. Community members will able to cast their ballots Tuesday, May 18.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Auburn Junior High School, Casey Park Elementary School, Seward Elementary School and Owasco Elementary School.
