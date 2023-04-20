Cayuga County-area board of education races haven mostly taken shape following the petition deadline for candidates in all but one district.

The state Education Department's deadline for candidates in most public school districts to file to run for board seats was Monday, April 17. That includes eight out of the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region. The deadline for Auburn Enlarged City School District board candidates this year is Wednesday, April 26.

The Skaneateles Central School District did not respond to inquires from The Citizen on who is running for board seats, but of the eight districts that reported their candidates lists, three are currently slated to have contested races.

The statewide voting day for school board candidates, budget propositions and any other propositions districts might have is May 16.

Here's a breakdown of candidates who have filed 2023 board petitions for local school districts:

• Although the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education's deadline for candidates is next week, three candidates have already submitted their petitions. Incumbents Francis "C.J." Calarco and Dr. Eli Hernandez are pursuing board seats again, while Freddie Wilson III is also running. Three three-year positions are up for grabs. Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson is not seeking another term on the board.

• The Cato-Meridian Central School District has six contenders angling for two three-year board openings. Board President Paul Byrne and fellow incumbent Jason Hirvela are running, along with Harmon Kent III, Beth Nasholts, Amanda Vallee and Nathan Wallace.

• The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District has three contenders up for three open three-year vacancies. Incumbent Annette Gustafson has put her hat in the ring, plus Molly Godfrey and Kurt Handley are running. Current board members Lisa Long and Gage Moulding are not pursuing reelection.

•The Moravia Central School District has three people competing for two three-year positions. Diana Plue, Andrew Powers and Heidi McNail are all running. Board President Terry Thompson and fellow incumbent Michelle Lyon are not seeking terms again.

• The Port Byron Central School District board race involves familiar faces going for three open three-year seats. Vice President Benjamin Vitale and fellow incumbents Dr. Paul Ryan and Peter Svitavsky are set to be on the ballot.

• The Southern Cayuga School District has two three-year terms and three candidates this year. Incumbent Rachel McCarthy is running, in addition to Timothy Pallokat and Kishan Zuber. Vice President Christine Brozon is not vying for a seat.

• The Union Springs Central School District has three incumbents chasing three open three-year slots. Ann Marie Daum, Erin Tones and Vice President Daniel Testa are all running.

• The Weedsport Central School District has one five-year position available, with board President Colleen Borza pursuing another term.