Seneca Falls health college unveils new clock, plaza

A health college in Seneca Falls recently revealed a new campus centerpiece clock and plaza.

The Northeast College of Health Sciences unveiled a 19-foot post clock and the creation of a new green-space plaza to commemorate the college's 30 years in Seneca Falls and the institution's recent name change, according a news release this week. The college — formerly known as New York Chiropractic College — was renamed earlier this year. It celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.

The clock was made possible through donations to the college's "Celebration of Time" campaign and is located between the Kenneth W. Padgett Administration Building and the main academic building on campus. The news release said it is meant to symbolize the college's "legacy through time, while the clock face illuminates the future and serves to inspire upcoming generations of outstanding healthcare professionals." The college added that groundbreaking on the clock plaza took place in June 2021, and the project is part of the college's "strategic plan to maintain and improve the physical plant facilities and grounds to enrich the campus environment."

"Over the past 102 years, our College has educated generations of innovative healthcare leaders while embracing change and providing meaningful learning opportunities," Dr. Michael Mestan, the college's president, said in the release. "This iconic clock will forever stand as a reminder of our great Northeast community and our shared dedication to healthcare and academic excellence."

