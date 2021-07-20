Shouting ends meeting as Phillips, Hernandez elected to Auburn school board leadership posts

Phillips, who joined the board in 2018, is a New York State United Teachers union employee. He served as chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee for six years until he left the post last month.

For the vice presidency, Hernandez, the incumbent, was nominated by Phillips. Gasper was nominated by Bartolotta. Votes for Hernandez came from Phillips, Andre, Overstreet-Wilson, Wood and himself, while Gasper was picked by Bartolotta, Giangreco, Sheppard and himself. Hernandez was first elected to the board in 2011 and was most recently reelected in 2020.

The board meeting, which was filled with so many people that some audience members had to stand in various spots in the library, ended with public comments. Audience members, some yelling across the room, had concerns ranging from bullying to board member conduct.