Skaneateles board candidates ask state to toss results, order new election

The two candidates who lost in the five-person race for Skaneateles Board of Education seats this year have filed an appeal with the state Education Department claiming the results were not valid.
Robert Bennett and Joseph Goethe are asking the state education commissioner to annul the results and order the district to hold a new election. The appeal was filed under a section of state education law that empowers the education commissioner to make such determinations.
The district's board of education certified election results in May that showed incumbents Michael Kell (683 votes), Kerry Brogan (682 votes) and newcomer Amanda Nugent (867 votes) as the three winners. Bennett was just four votes behind Brogan in fourth place, followed by Goethe with 662.
In their appeal, Bennett and Goethe claim there were several irregularities with how the election was conducted and how votes were tabulated. They name the Skaneateles Central School District, its board of education, the three winning candidates and the Cayuga County Board of Elections as respondents. The elections board is named because it provided voting machines that the school district used on election day May 18.
Skaneateles school district Superintendent Eric Knuth issued a brief statement to The Citizen Wednesday saying the district will file its detailed response with the state on or before July 7, which is the date it is due under the state's education law. Knuth also provided a general response to the claims in the appeal in his statement to the newspaper.
"The allegations in the appeal are completely without merit," Knuth said. "It is unfortunate that these individuals have taken this action, causing unnecessary expense and disruption to the District."
Bennett and Goethe noted in their appeal that they are longtime supporters of the Skaneateles football program, which has been a source of legal issues for the district this year. The head varsity football coach has filed a pending wrongful termination lawsuit against the district, and a state Supreme Court judge ordered the district to reinstate that coach for the most recent spring football season. Bennett and Goethe both have said they ran for school board partly because of the football program matter.
In their appeal to the state, they claim several voters reported that the chief election inspector incorrectly told them that they had to vote for three candidates in order for their ballots to be counted. This directive could have affected the outcome because it may have prevented voters from picking Bennett and Goethe only and not choosing a third candidate, an action referred to as "bullet voting."
"Voters were forced to vote for a third candidate against their will in order to ensure that their vote was counted," the appeal said. "These improper instructions necessarily resulted in votes being made for other candidates that would not have otherwise been made."
The appeal includes affidavits from four voters who said they received the improper instructions.
Another issue Bennett and Goethe raised involved the district's counting of absentee ballots. It said the count was done out of the public's view, which is a violation of education law.
The appeal also claims that an inspection of the voter roll books showed that six more votes were counted than there were signatures on the roll books.
A final claim made in the appeal is that the voting machines provided by the Cayuga County Board of Elections were programmed incorrectly because the order of the candidate names on the results tape did not mirror how the names were ordered on the ballots, "resulting in inaccurate and incorrect vote totals for each of the candidates."
Bennett and Goethe's appeal was served on the school district June 17, according to the state Education Department. Under the education law appeal process, respondents have 20 days to respond in writing to the petitioner's attorney, which in Bennett and Goethe's case is Kevin Cox of the Camardo Law Firm in Auburn. They respondents then have five days after submitting that response to forward it to the state Education Department.
Regarding the claims about voting machine accuracy, Cayuga County Board of Elections Commissioner Kate Lacey told The Citizen that the order of names on a ballot does not need to match the order of how the results are reported on the machine's tape. The machines, she said, are programmed to tabulate results based on names, not their position on the ballot.
The elections board tested the machines used in Skaneateles to be sure they were accurate, and reached out to the manufacturer to verify that they were programmed correctly.
She said the county attorney will prepare a response to the appeal, but noted that the elections board's sole role in the school election was to provide the voting machines.
"We don't run their elections," she said. "Basically we are a vendor (for the school district)."
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer