Skaneateles district to hold forum on returning to school

The Skaneateles Central School District is holding a forum next week on returning to school, with residents asked to submit questions ahead of time.
The forum will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Waterman Elementary School Auditorium, 55 East St., according to a news release on the district's website.
Residents can submit their questions to a Google Docs form that's accessible on the website. The submission deadline is noon, Friday, Aug. 20.
"With so many questions and conflicting messages once again impacting the start of school this year we wanted to take the opportunity to hear from the community in an effort to answer your questions and share information prior to our return to in person instruction in September," Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth said in the news release. "Please take a few minutes over the next several days to share any questions or concerns you may have so we can address these at our community forum."
