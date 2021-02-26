Skaneateles High School seniors returning to full-time in-person classes

For the first time in nearly a year, the senior class at Skaneateles High School will resume in-person instruction five a days a week.

Skaneateles Central School District Superintendent Eric Knuth said in a Feb. 25 letter to parents that beginning March 1, seniors will be returning to their classrooms full time.

In the letter, available on the district's website, Knuth said remote and hybrid teaching will still be available for those who want to stick with that option, adding that the district acknowledges the extra support that will be needed through this transition.

On Tuesday, the district conducted 292 COVID-19 tests while working with the Onondaga County Health Department, with "zero positive cases being identified in our school community." Knuth thanked community members for their "vigilance and self-sacrifice" that made this possible, and said Skaneateles is still awaiting news on whether restrictions will be removed throughout the state.

"Sincere thanks for the caring, creativity, and flexibility of our high school faculty, staff, and administration for making this a reality for our seniors," Knuth said.