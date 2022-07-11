Skaneateles hires new high, middle school principals

A familiar face in the Skaneateles Central School District will be the new high school principal, while a new middle school leader is coming from outside the district.

Michael Caraccio, who has been the principal of Skaneateles Middle School for the last five and a half years, will be the next principal of Skaneateles High School, the district said in a new release. He was appointed by the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education at a meeting July 5.

Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth praised Caraccio's work at the middle school and expressed excitement for his future at the high school.

“We are so pleased to welcome Mike Caraccio to Skaneateles High School,” Knuth said in the news release. “Mike is a proven leader who recognizes the value of building strong relationships and connections with students and families. This is an especially unique opportunity as so many of those relationships and connections have been formed during his time leading Skaneateles Middle School. His dedication to student growth and learning is remarkable and makes him the ideal person to lead Skaneateles High School into the future.”

Caraccio said in the news release that the students, teachers, staff and community members of Skaneateles drove him to pursue the new job.

“When this opportunity presented itself, I felt it would be difficult to leave the Middle School, but at the same time, with all of the relationships and connections I have established, I knew there would be something to look forward to at the High School,” Caraccio said.

The agenda for the school board meeting said Caraccio would be appointed to a three-year probationary period starting July and tentatively ending July 5, 2025, with a starting salary of $144,545.

At the same meeting, theboard approved Michael Olley to be the new middle school principal taking over for Caraccio. The agenda said Olley will receive a four-year probationary appointment starting Aug. 8 that tentatively ends Aug. 7, 2026, with a starting salary of $136,947.

Olley currently serves as principal at the Liverpool Central School District's Soule Road Middle School. The Liverpool school board meeting agenda for Tuesday night includes a vote to accept Olley's resignation from that post.

Greg Santoro, who had been the high school principal for years, was appointed by the school board in early May as the district's director of personnel and operations, starting July 1.