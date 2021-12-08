Skaneateles pushes school board vacancy decision to January

SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education is hoping to fill an upcoming board vacancy in early January.

Board President Michael Kell said at a Nov. 2 meeting that he and his family are moving out of the area so he would be resigning from his board seat. At a meeting Tuesday night, the board accepted his resignation, effective Dec. 20, and discussed how to handle the vacancy.

In a November news release on the district's website regarding the incoming vacancy, district noted the board's options to address an unexpected vacancy are to ask community members to apply and interview for the vacancy, hold an election, keep the slot vacant until the next election or appoint a person from a pool of existing interested residents to fill the seat until the next election.

During that November meeting, the board discussed appointing one of the finalists from a board member search process from September-October 2021, which was held to replace former board member Gary Gerst. The news release said the board decided the best option at that time would be to appoint a finalist from that earlier search process at its next regularly scheduled meeting, which was the Tuesday, Dec. 7, meeting.

Those plans changed. Instead, Thomas Lambdin, the board vice president, facilitated further discussion at Tuesday's meeting on how to handle the vacancy. After thanking Kell for his service, Lambdin asked board members for their thoughts on the possibility of appointing someone or holding a special election.

Different board members, Lambdin included, expressed concern about the time it would take to hold an election, considering factors such as the required number of days to advertise an election and other logistics involved. Lambdin noted that the winning candidate would be in the seat until the next school board election in May, though that person could choose to run for a full term.

Board member Danielle Fleckenstein said she didn't think the election option was viable due to the timing.

"I would love to say, 'Let's have an election.' I don't think it's feasible or sensible or reasonable because the timeline just does not work," she said.

The board opted for the option to appoint someone. Lambdin said he would "make some phone calls" to a potential candidate, whom he did not name. Lambdin hopes the potential candidate could be put in front of the board for a vote on Jan. 4, which is the board's next scheduled meeting.

During the second public comments portion of Tuesday's meeting, Robert Bennett addressed the board. Bennett ran for a board seat earlier this year and lost, but legally challenged the election results along with fellow candidate Joseph Goethe. He has asked the state education commissioner to throw out the results and order the district to hold a new election.

At Tuesday's meeting, Bennett argued the board should put the names of all candidates up for the seat "out to the general public for public comment before making the decision."

After the meeting, Lambdin said he previously had one-on-one conversations with each of the other board members, and one potential candidate had emerged among the pool from the September-October 2021 board member search process.

Back in early August, Gerst resigned in early August, citing career development reasons. The board announced it was accepting applications for a replacement candidate. Applications were turned in by 13 people. A screening and interview process was facilitated by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

Gary Campbell was appointed to the position by the board at a special meeting Oct. 1, with a discussion in a closed-door executive session held beforehand at the same meeting.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

