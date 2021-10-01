Skaneateles school board appoints new member to fill vacancy

Following a discussion in a closed-door executive session at a special Friday afternoon meeting, the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education chose its newest member.
In a unanimous vote, the board approved the appointment of Gary Campbell to fill the vacancy left in early August by Gary Gerst, who resigned for career development reasons. The board later announced that it was accepting applications to replace Gerst, and 13 residents submitted applications.
After the application deadline in early September, the board went through a screening and interview process facilitated by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES to narrow the field to three finalists with a plan to make a decision on who to appoint by early October.
The board called Friday's meeting with the expectation to have final discussions in a closed-door executive session, citing a section of open meetings law that allows for the board to discuss a potential appointee's employment history outside of public view.
The Citizen inquired this week with the state Committee on Open Government about the legality of an executive session when the appointment is to fill an elected office vacancy, and the committee provided four advisory opinions it has drafted citing a 1994 court decision that found such discussions should take place publicly because they involve elected office vacancies.
On Friday, prior to the vote to enter executive session, the district had its attorney, Bethany Centrone, speak about the legal question. She said the Committee on Open Government advisory opinions are not binding in any way, and said that the court decision the committee cited in advisory opinions was later overruled.
"The approach has been public," board President Michael Kell said. "It's been on the website. We've disclosed what we're doing. We've disclosed the process. We're doing everything in the best interest of the community."
After the executive session, Kell said the board's decision was difficult because there were so many qualified applicants.
Campbell has served as treasurer for the Skaneateles Education Foundation Board of Directors. He has two children who have graduated from Skaneateles High School and a younger child who will graduate in 2029.
