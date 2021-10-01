Skaneateles school board appoints new member to fill vacancy

Following a discussion in a closed-door executive session at a special Friday afternoon meeting, the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education chose its newest member.

In a unanimous vote, the board approved the appointment of Gary Campbell to fill the vacancy left in early August by Gary Gerst, who resigned for career development reasons. The board later announced that it was accepting applications to replace Gerst, and 13 residents submitted applications.

After the application deadline in early September, the board went through a screening and interview process facilitated by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES to narrow the field to three finalists with a plan to make a decision on who to appoint by early October.

The board called Friday's meeting with the expectation to have final discussions in a closed-door executive session, citing a section of open meetings law that allows for the board to discuss a potential appointee's employment history outside of public view.

