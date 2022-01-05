Skaneateles school board fills vacancy, elects leaders

A candidate was selected to fill a vacant seat on the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education and the body's new president and vice president have been picked.

Rebecca Heberle was appointed as a member by the board at a meeting Tuesday night. Former board president Michael Kell announced at a meeting in November that he would resign from the seven-seat body in December because his family was moving out of the area.

The district said at the time that its options to deal with an unexpected vacancy were to hold a special election, keep the slot vacant until the next election, ask community members to apply and interview for the post or appoint a candidate from a pool of existing interested residents to take the role until the next election.

A district news release at the time said during that November meeting, the board talked about appointing a finalist from a board member search process from September-October 2021, which was held to replace former board member Gary Gerst, who resigned in August. At a meeting in December, the district weighed the options of choosing someone to take Kell's spot after he left the position versus holding a special election before ultimately pushing back the appointment of a candidate to January.

Heberle, who was among the pool of previous candidates, was appointed to the role Tuesday. She is set to be in the seat until the upcoming school board election in May, although she can run for a full term then. After she was sworn in, Heberle took her seat with the other board members.

The board then discussed selecting a new president. Board vice president Thomas Lambdin was immediately nominated by board member Danielle Fleckenstein and was seconded by Dan Evans. Lambdin, who has previously been the president, was unanimously elected by the board. Lambdin then rescinded his vice president title and said that spot was up for nominations.

Nobody spoke up at first before Fleckenstein eventually said she would take on the vice president post if "nobody else is jumping at the chance to do it." Fleckenstein was nominated and voted in for the role.

After Gerst resigned in August, citing career development reasons, the board said it was taking applications for a replacement candidate. Thirteen people sent in applications during that September-October search process. Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES facilitated a screening and interview process.

The board appointed Gary Campbell to the seat at a special meeting Oct. 1. A discussion on filling that role was held at a closed-door executive session beforehand at the same meeting.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

