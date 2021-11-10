Skaneateles school board member resigning; board expected to appoint replacement

The president of the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education is resigning, and the board set to pick a candidate from its most recent vacancy search.

Board president Michael Kell announced at a meeting Nov. 2 that he and his family are moving out of the area, which will leave a vacant seat, the district said in a news release on its website. Kell will remain a board member until Dec. 31.

The news release noted the board's options to address an unexpected vacancy are to keep the seat empty until the next election, ask community members to apply and interview for the vacancy, hold an election or appoint a candidate to take the slot until the next election.

At the Nov. 2 meeting, the board talked about appointing one of the finalists from the September-October 2021 board member search process, the district said, which was held to replace former board member Gary Gerst.

"With only five meetings remaining until the May 17, 2022 election date, the Skaneateles Board has decided the most responsible course of action is to appoint a finalist from the September-October 2021 search process at its next regularly scheduled meeting," the district said.

Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth could not be reached Wednesday about Kell's resignation.

Back in early August, Gerst resigned for career development reasons. The board later said it was accepting applications for the role. Thirteen people turned in applications. There was also a screening and interview process facilitated by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

The board appointed Gary Campbell to that seat at a special meeting Oct. 1, following a discussion in a closed-door executive session at that same meeting.

The Citizen inquired with the state Committee on Open Government about the legality of holding an executive session regarding an appointment to fill an elected office vacancy. The committee provided four previous advisory opinions all citing a 1994 court decision, Gordon v. Village of Monticello, determining such discussions should take place publicly because they involve elected office vacancies.​

Before the Skaneateles board voted to go executive session at that special meeting Oct. 2, district attorney Bethany Centrone said the Committee on Open Government advisory opinions are not binding in any way and the court decision the committee cited in advisory opinions was later overruled.

However, in a letter sent Oct. 8 to the school board from the New York Coalition For Open Government, president Paul Wolf said assuming Centrone was referring to Gordon v. Village of Monticello, that case was overturned at the Appellate Division regarding whether attorney fees should have been awarded.

"The Court decision remains good law and the award of attorney fees was upheld in a later decision by the New York Court of Appeals," Wolf wrote in the letter.

Wolf said other public bodies have addressed interviews and discussions regarding filling a vacant elected office without going to into an executive session. He added he felt board members' thoughts and discussions on which candidate to pick should have occurred publicly so people could have observed the board's conversation.

"There should be nothing secretive about seeking an elected office. Individuals seeking to serve on the School Board should have no qualms about discussing their interest, qualifications and goals in a public forum. The elected School Board members who will vote to fill the vacancy should likewise have no concern about questioning, discussing and voting on interested applicants in public," Wolf wrote.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

