Skaneateles school board plans closed-door meeting to discuss vacancy

The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education will talk about filling its vacant seat during a special meeting in which a closed-door executive session is planned.

The board said it needs to close the discussion to the public because it will touch on the employment history of candidates for the vacancy. But the state's Committee on Open Government has advised in multiple written opinions that talks about filling elected seats should not be done in executive session.

A news release on the district's website said the board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The release added that executive session will be held "for the purpose of discussing the board vacancy." The district announced in August that it was accepting applications to replace former board member Gary Gerst, who was elected in May 2020 and resigned Aug. 3.