Skaneateles school board plans closed-door meeting to discuss vacancy

The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education will talk about filling its vacant seat during a special meeting in which a closed-door executive session is planned.
The board said it needs to close the discussion to the public because it will touch on the employment history of candidates for the vacancy. But the state's Committee on Open Government has advised in multiple written opinions that talks about filling elected seats should not be done in executive session.
A news release on the district's website said the board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The release added that executive session will be held "for the purpose of discussing the board vacancy." The district announced in August that it was accepting applications to replace former board member Gary Gerst, who was elected in May 2020 and resigned Aug. 3.
The district previously said when a board member resigns before the end of their term, the board can select an interim person to fill the seat until the election the following May. The chosen candidate can choose to run for a full three-year term in May 2022.
Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth told The Citizen in an email Thursday that the district has received an opinion from its legal counsel that it's proper to discuss candidates while in executive decision.
"A school board has the authority to enter into an executive session to discuss the appointment of a particular individual to the board in order to fill a vacancy since a discussion of the appointment of a particular individual to the school board would likely and of necessity involve a review of the employment history of the particular person and the discussion would likely constitute a manner 'leading to the appointment of a particular individual' to the board," he wrote, citing a Committee on Open Government advisory opinion from 1980.
But the committee has issued multiple opinions taking the opposite stance since 1994, when state courts issued a decision on the question of executive sessions and confidentiality for candidates to fill an elected office vacancy.
Several different advisory opinions from the committee regarding vacancies in elected office cite a state Supreme Court decision from 1994. In that case, Gordon v. Village of Monticello, the judge wrote the following about the section of open meetings law allowing executive sessions to discuss a person's employment history:
"Given the obvious importance of protecting the voter's franchise this section should be interpreted as applying only to employees of the municipality and not to appointments to fill the unexpired terms of elected officials. Certainly, the matter of replacing elected officials, should be subject to public input and scrutiny."
Knuth said the district plans to announce the board's decision about the vacancy "no later than the next board meeting on Oct. 5."
He also was grateful for a high number of applicants for the seat.
"We were so pleased to have 13 applicants seek consideration for our vacancy and we thank each of our candidates for their time and desire to work in the service of the Skaneateles Central School District," he said.
