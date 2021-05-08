Skaneateles school budget would increase taxes 1.78%

Skaneateles schools have received $1,132,657 in federal grants from December and March aid packages that were passed. Those funds cannot be part of the general fund budget. The state Education Department has not determined the timeline, allowable expenses and regulations for that money, the district said.

A process for deciding how to use those funds includes community involvement, the district said, adding that it will be transparent on how funds are spent while encouraging ideas.

In addition to deciding on the budget and selecting three out of five school board candidates this year, district residents will able to vote on a proposal. It would allow the board to "purchase and finance student transport vehicles" up to $476,000.

Voting will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Skaneateles Central School District Office, 45 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles.

