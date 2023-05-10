The Skaneateles Central School District is presenting a 2023-24 budget proposal with a nearly 6% spending increase.

The proposed $39,546,615 budget, as shown in a newsletter on the Skaneateles district's website, puts forward a year-to-year spending increase of 5.72%, or $2,139,505, and a 1.99% tax levy hike.

Programming costs make up 66% of the proposed budget, the newsletter said. The district noted these expenses include salaries for teachers and support staff; social/emotional/mental health initiatives, BOCES programs, extra-curricular activities, deployed technology throughout campus, athletics and professional development.

Another proposal going in front of voters would allow the district to buy and finance replacement student transportation vehicles, including needed furnishings, fixtures and equipment and related costs, at an expense not to exceed $623,000. The last proposal is for Skaneateles Library's $378,560 budget, an $14,560 increase.

In addition, people will be to elect or write in candidates for the Skaneateles board of education, with two three-year vacancies up for grabs and a term expiring June 23. The term expiring in June is due to the resignation of former board member Tanya Coleman earlier this year. Thomas Lambdin was appointed to temporarily fill that spot in late February, with his board seat expiring May 16. Incumbent Daniel Evans is seeking a term on the seven-member body again.

Voters in the Skaneateles district will be able to vote on the budget, the other proposals and the school board slots from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Skaneateles Central School District Office, 45 East Elizabeth St., Skaneateles.