Skaneateles school officials ask state to throw out election appeal

The Skaneateles Central School District has submitted its answer to a legal challenge of this year's board of education election results, saying the losing candidates' allegations are "knowingly false."
Robert Bennett and Joseph Goethe filed an appeal last month with the state Education Department asking the state education commissioner to void the May election results and order a new vote. They claim the results certified by the board were not valid because of multiple alleged irregularities in how the voting was conducted and tabulated.
The district reported that incumbents Michael Kell (683 votes), Kerry Brogan (682 votes) and newcomer Amanda Nugent (867 votes) were the three winners, with Bennett just four votes behind Brogan and Goethe behind by Brogan by 20 votes.
The district had until July 7 to file a submit a formal response to the appeal, which Superintendent Eric Knuth said it did on Wednesday. In that response, the district denies allegations that Bennett and Goethe had made regarding access to absentee ballot counting, voter roll book discrepancies, how voting machines tabulated results and early-morning confusion with a voter regarding how many candidates had to be chosen for a ballot to be accepted.
"The Petition should be dismissed because, as evidenced by the knowingly false allegations contained within, it is nothing more than an attempt to suborn a democratic election and substitute the will of the majority of the Voters," the district wrote in its response.
The challenge to the election named the Skaneateles Central School District, its board of education, the three winning candidates and the Cayuga County Board of Elections as respondents. The response was prepared and submitted by Bethany A. Centrone, an attorney with Capital Region BOCES who represents the districts, who wrote she is representing all of the respondents. Kevin Cox of the Camardo Law Firm in Auburn represents Bennett and Goethe.
Bennett and Goethe argued that the district violated the law because absentee ballot counting was done outside the public view, but the district said that allegation was not true. The counting process was open to the public, the response said, but no one from the public was present or asked to be present, including Bennett and Goethe.
The district said a discrepancy claimed by Bennett and Goethe between the number of votes counted in the final certified tabulation and the number of voters accounted for in voter rolls and absentee ballots would have been the result of spoiled absentee ballots, which are ballots that were not counted because of disqualifying issues such as failing to have a required signature.
Regarding the programming of the ballot counting machines, which were supplied by the Cayuga County Board of Elections, the district said it confirmed with Cayuga County officials that the machines were programmed correctly and that there could not have been an issue with the accuracy of the machine count.
Bennett and Goethe's petition also said several voters reported that the chief election inspector incorrectly told them that they had to vote for three candidates in order for their ballots to be counted, a directive could have affected the outcome because it may have prevented voters from picking Bennett and Goethe only and not choosing a third candidate, an action referred to as "bullet voting."
In the response, the district acknowledges that this incorrect advice was given to a voter early in the morning but poll workers were quickly told that voters did not have to make three choices and no additional voters received such instructions. Based on its investigation into the matter, the district said that, at most, the incorrect direction affected two ballots.
In an email to The Citizen, Bennett said the district's response failed to adequately address the concerns raised in the appeal. He noted that the district never told the public that the absentee counting was open, that any spoiled ballots should have resulted in fewer votes counted instead of more and that the information about how the voting machines operate remains confusing.
Bennett also said that the incorrect information about bullet voting was circulating in the community throughout election day. "Their attempts to limit the effects are disingenous at best," he said.
Bennett said he and Goethe had requested a manual recount of the voting results, but district officials refused and told them their only recourse was to petition the state education commissioner.
Under state education law, Bennett and Goethe now will have 14 days from the postmark of the district's mailed response to submit a reply for the record.
The state education commissioner, a seat currently held by Betty Rosa, will make a ruling in the matter after the parties have completed their filings.
