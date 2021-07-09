Skaneateles school officials ask state to throw out election result appeal

Regarding the programming of the ballot counting machines, which were supplied by the Cayuga County Board of Elections, the district said it confirmed with Cayuga County officials that the machines were programmed correctly and that there could not have been an issue with the accuracy of the machine count.

Bennett and Goethe's petition also said several voters reported that the chief election inspector incorrectly told them that they had to vote for three candidates in order for their ballots to be counted, a directive could have affected the outcome because it may have prevented voters from picking Bennett and Goethe only and not choosing a third candidate, an action referred to as "bullet voting."

In the response, the district acknowledges that this incorrect advice was given to a voter early in the morning but poll workers were quickly told that voters did not have to make three choices and no additional voters received such instructions. Based on its investigation into the matter, the district said that, at most, the incorrect direction affected two ballots.