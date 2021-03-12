Skaneateles schools: Full-time return of older students not yet possible

The district is happy about the prospect of having remaining students in ninth to 11th grade return, Knuth said, but some current regulations still prevent that from happening.

For example, the district is limited to a capacity of 22 people on its 66 passenger buses. Skaneateles can't transport every student to school until that rule is altered, Knuth said. He also noted that the district has not yet received those required barriers set to be provided by the county. Additionally, there are still directives that hamper Skaneateles' ability to give instruction in physical education, music and the performing arts that would need to be changed, he said.

"We are confident that remaining obstacles will be removed in the coming days and weeks and I look forward to seeing all of our students back in school full-time, where they belong. We will notify the community the moment these plans become a reality to assist you in making the appropriate decision for your family," Knuth said in the news release. "We have all endured so much this year and I want to thank our entire school community for your continued partnership, patience, and cooperation."