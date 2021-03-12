Skaneateles schools: Full-time return of older students not yet possible

The Skaneateles Central School District said it is excited about recent social distancing regulation changes, but the district is still dealing with other continuing guidelines.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on March 4 that students in that county would be able to be 3 feet apart in classrooms, as long as there are physical barriers in place, instead of the 6 feet of social distancing that has been commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this guidance is based on data but the decision will be up to the districts, adding that the county will pay for the required partitions for districts that need them. Some districts already have barriers.
Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth said Thursday in a letter to district families available on the district's website that the reduction creates a chance for schools to bring many more students back in for in-person education, but "there are several obstacles that remain before this plan becomes a reality."
Knuth said the district currently has full-time in-person instruction available for all students in kindergarten through seventh grade, and also for the entire senior class. Additional days for eighth-grade students have also been implemented.
The district is happy about the prospect of having remaining students in ninth to 11th grade return, Knuth said, but some current regulations still prevent that from happening.
For example, the district is limited to a capacity of 22 people on its 66 passenger buses. Skaneateles can't transport every student to school until that rule is altered, Knuth said. He also noted that the district has not yet received those required barriers set to be provided by the county. Additionally, there are still directives that hamper Skaneateles' ability to give instruction in physical education, music and the performing arts that would need to be changed, he said.
"We are confident that remaining obstacles will be removed in the coming days and weeks and I look forward to seeing all of our students back in school full-time, where they belong. We will notify the community the moment these plans become a reality to assist you in making the appropriate decision for your family," Knuth said in the news release. "We have all endured so much this year and I want to thank our entire school community for your continued partnership, patience, and cooperation."