Skaneateles voters approve budget, keep school board incumbents

The Skaneateles Central School District's voters overwhelmingly approved the budget proposal for 2022-23.

Skaneateles was the final district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region to release results from Tuesday's statewide school voting day. Voters supported the district's $37.4 million budget proposal, with 1,059 in favor and 362 against. The spending plan would raise the property tax levy by an estimated 2.6%.

In school board races featuring five candidates running for four seats, the two incumbents who were on the ballot secured spots, although only one of them won a full-term seat.

The district had two full three-year terms on the ballot, along with two-year and one-year terms due to board resignations earlier this school year. The top two candidates earned the full terms, while the third-place finisher will serve in the two-year seat and the one-year slot goes to the person who finished fourth.

Incumbent Gary Campbell lead all candidates with 1,194 votes, with Tim Chiavara in second with 1,166. Current board Vice President Danielle Fleckenstein placed third with 1,072, followed by Tanya Coleman in fourth with 938. Jeff Goldberger was fifth with 461 seats, so he fell short of being elected to the board.

District voters also approved two propositions, one two purchase student transportation vehicles for up to $501,000 (1,078 yes votes to 342 no) and the other for the Skaneateles Library Association budget (1,025-404).

