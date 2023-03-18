A social entrepreneur and activist who formerly attended Wells College will be speaking at the institution's upcoming 2023 commencement.

Nicola “Nikki” A. Williams, a social entrepreneur, activist, community organizer and more who graduated from the Aurora-based private institution in 1985, will be serving as the keynote speaker for Wells' 155th commencement ceremony, a news release from the college said.

Williams, a Jamaican immigrant who grew up in Brooklyn, moved to Cambridge, Mass., a day after graduating from Wells. She is founder of and serves as president of The Williams Agency, a marketing and business strategy firm "that works with social and environmental causes, small businesses, and the arts," the college said. The entity also plans regional events and partners with nonprofits such as Sustainable Food and Culture, Inc. and the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts.

In addition to being acknowledged as a Local Food Hero by the city of Cambridge, Williams was received different awards for her efforts in sustainability, culture and sustainable food. Her recent accolades include being recognized as Sustainable Business Network’s Sustainable Business Leader of the Year in the Community category. In addition to currently being on the Wells College Board of Trustees, she is on the board of Harvard Square Neighborhood Association and Cambridge Carnival International and is a corporator of Cambridge Savings Bank.

Wells College's commencement is slated for 10 a.m., Saturday, May 20, in the circle in front of Macmillan Hall at the college campus.