After 140 years, Hazard Library in southern Cayuga County will have a new home.

The library, which has been located in a humble brick building in the hamlet of Poplar Ridge since 1884, will move to a new, four-times-bigger building in the hamlet of Sherwood about one and a half miles north on Route 34B. The new library will be built on the property of Opendore, the historic former Isabel Howland house whose restoration was completed by the Howland Stone Store Museum in 2021.

Nancy Faist Hart, president of the library's board of trustees, told The Citizen the new library is projected to open in June 2025.

Before that can happen, however, the board must raise $350,000 through a capital campaign to match a New York State Library grant for the new building's construction. The board expects the building to cost about $1 million and the match requirement to be at least 50%, Hart said. The remaining $150,000 will be covered by the library, which has been raising money to relocate for the last 20 years.

The library has been raising that money off and on for all those years because its mere 550 square feet has limited its services, Hart said. There's no office space for the librarian and assistant who work there, barely any shelf space despite consistent "weeding" of books, and little space in the children's area, which is packed tightly next to the library's two public computer stations. Most programs, like its summer reading series, ukulele camp and annual summer book sale, take place on the lawn or at other locations in the community. Parking spaces at the library are just as scarce, Hart continued.

"It's just not keeping up with our needs. We have to collaborate with so many groups," she said. "There really is no room."

The board of the Howland Stone Store Museum offered the library that room last year, and its board voted to accept the offer. Along with the increased space on two stories and ample parking, the new library will be able to partner with the museum on programming, Hart said. She also doesn't see the move affecting the library's reach, which covers the towns of Genoa, Scipio and Venice.

The library board plans to select an architect after a request for proposals this spring, finalize the new building's design this summer and complete its grant application in the fall, Hart continued. In the meantime, the board has yet to decide what to do with the library's current brick home. It could be sold or it could provide other uses, like programs or sorting books for the library's annual sale.

"It depends on the cost of maintaining it," Hart said. "I know there's some attachment to that building in the community."

How to help For more information about Hazard Library, or to donate to its capital campaign, call (315) 364-7975 or visit hazardlibrary.org.