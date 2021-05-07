Southern Cayuga school budget proposal keeps taxes flat

In a first for the Southern Cayuga Central School District, the proposed budget does not include a property tax levy increase.
The district's school board adopted a proposed 2021-22 budget that community members can vote on later this month. The $18,378,276 proposal is poised to not have a levy hike for the first time in the district's history and will include a 1.75% spending increase, a budget brochure on the district's website said.
"The Board and the administration understand the toll the pandemic has taken on our community and have worked to keep spending down. The proposed budget will continue to maintain student programming with a slight but prudent increase in spending. The District will capitalize on savings throughout this current year and the expected increase in state aid to cover the increase in the budget," the district said.
The state said last month that Cayuga County-area districts will obtain an additional $10 million in state aid. Southern Cayuga is anticipated to secure an extra 5.46% in aid, coming to almost $10.8 million in overall funding.
The newsletter also said the district will determine what to do with other funds expected to come in.
"In the past weeks, state senators and local newspapers have announced the securing of government grant funds for school districts. Our District is slated to receive a share of these grant funds; however, these monies are earmarked for specific purposes," the district said. "The funds are intended to address student achievement gaps associated with the pandemic and are not to be added to the District’s annual budget. The grant funds are a one-time offering. A plan for these funds will be created by the Board of Education and the administration with feedback from stakeholders."
In addition to the spending plan and electing two school board candidates for two three-year positions, community members will be also be able to vote on two additional propositions. The first is to buy three 66-passenger buses. The district said its ongoing fleet strategy maximizes trade-in value and state aid by replacing vehicles on a consistent five-year plan.
Another special proposition seeks to spend money in Southern Cayuga's current 2020-21 budget to procure a "small handicap bus to accommodate students with special needs" to different schools, or to make transfers instead of utilizing a large bus.
Voting will be held 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the district office. Residents should enter the door by the greenhouse.