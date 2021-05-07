Southern Cayuga school budget proposal keeps taxes flat

The newsletter also said the district will determine what to do with other funds expected to come in.

"In the past weeks, state senators and local newspapers have announced the securing of government grant funds for school districts. Our District is slated to receive a share of these grant funds; however, these monies are earmarked for specific purposes," the district said. "The funds are intended to address student achievement gaps associated with the pandemic and are not to be added to the District’s annual budget. The grant funds are a one-time offering. A plan for these funds will be created by the Board of Education and the administration with feedback from stakeholders."

In addition to the spending plan and electing two school board candidates for two three-year positions, community members will be also be able to vote on two additional propositions. The first is to buy three 66-passenger buses. The district said its ongoing fleet strategy maximizes trade-in value and state aid by replacing vehicles on a consistent five-year plan.