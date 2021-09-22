Southern Cayuga school district brings on new elementary principal

A new Emily Howland Elementary School principal was recently hired by the Southern Cayuga Central School District.
Southern Cayuga Superintendent Patrick Jensen said via email that Boyan Mnahoncak was appointed to the role on April 12 and began with the school July 1, with a salary of $85,000.
She finished an administrative internship at the Marathon Central School District in 2020-2021, Jensen said, and served as a fourth-grade teacher since 2015.
Jensen also talked about why the district wanted to welcome Mnahoncak.
"The interview committee quickly recognized Boyan's tremendous potential as a school leader. Boyan's uplifting & positive manner, enthusiasm for the teaching profession, and great communication, listening, and problem solving skills are apparent and appreciated," Jensen said. "Boyan will be a resource for teachers, students, and parents with a focus on creating success for all."
Jensen added that children and staff love Mnahoncak's positive energy and visibility.
"She makes people smile," Jensen said.
In a letter to families on the Emily Howland page on the district website, Mnahoncak said she is excited to be at the school.
"My main priority this school year is to continue to cultivate a respectful, positive and safe learning environment for your child. I am so excited to build relationships, and to learn multiple aspects of Emily Howland and of our community," she said. "My mission is to serve your child to the best of my ability through the utilization of our amazing staff and resources so your child can receive our best and continue to grow! In-person teaching and learning, being responsive to your child, and keeping all students and staff healthy and safe are important priorities at Southern Cayuga Central School District."
Lindsay Herrling began as the elementary school's interim principal in November 2020. Jensen said Herrling served in that capacity to March 2021 until her main duties as the district's special education chairperson limited her time, so Mike Simons acted as the interim leader from March to June.
