Southern Cayuga school district brings on new elementary principal

"My main priority this school year is to continue to cultivate a respectful, positive and safe learning environment for your child. I am so excited to build relationships, and to learn multiple aspects of Emily Howland and of our community," she said. "My mission is to serve your child to the best of my ability through the utilization of our amazing staff and resources so your child can receive our best and continue to grow! In-person teaching and learning, being responsive to your child, and keeping all students and staff healthy and safe are important priorities at Southern Cayuga Central School District."