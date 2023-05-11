Southern Cayuga Central School District voters will be able to voice their opinions next week on the proposed 2023-24 budget and a possible capital project.

The proposed $19,845,920 budget, as explained by a newsletter on the district's website, includes a year-to-year budget increase of $1,121,929 and a proposed 2% tax levy bump.

Southern Cayuga will also be putting forward a proposition for a $15.5 million capital improvement project involving roof replacement of the high school and bus garage, athletics field upgrades, new playground structures, replacing underground heating oil and propane fuel tanks, a new scoreboard, door replacements, new playground structures, masonry repairs, replacing the bleachers in the high school gym and auditorium seat replacement.

The proposed project is set to not carry an additional tax burden since the district will be utilizing $2.4 million in capital reserve money and would retire debt from prior building projects, the newsletter added. This endeavor would be eligible for 81.2% in state building aid, meaning fourth-fifths of the project's overall cost will be covered by state aid building reimbursement.

If approved by voters, the project's design phase would start immediately, the newsletter said, with the beginning of construction targeted for summer 2024.

A different proposal would approve the purchase of 66-passenger school buses, one 54-passenger wheelchair bus and one minivan for student transportation, including incidental equipment and expenses at an aggregate maximum estimated cost not to exceed $551,381, the district said.

The final two propositions are related to the budgets of local libraries. One proposal is for the Aurora Free Library's $80,000 budget, a $5,000 increase, while the other is for the Hazard Library Association's $56,825 budget, which would also be a $5,000 year-to-year hike.

As a part of the statewide school district voting day, community members will also be able to vote on the election of two open three-year school board seats from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, at the Southern Cayuga Central School District Office, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora.