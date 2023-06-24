POPLAR RIDGE — Southern Cayuga Central School District Class of 2023 graduate Brandon Vanacore said he truly began to realize Friday morning that he would soon be completing his time with the district.

Vanacore, 18, speaking about a half hour before the start of the commencement at South Cayuga Jr.-Sr. High School in Poplar Ridge, said that during the rehearsal ceremony earlier that day, it really started to dawn on him that he would be graduating.

Noting that he will be going to SUNY Cortland for exercise science, Vancacore said the last school year "flew by."

"It feels good to move on, start a new journey," he added.

High school kicked off for Vanacore in fall 2019, a few months prior to online learning prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While he hasn't able to take on as many trips and activities during that time as a student normally would, he and his fellow students got through it, Vanacore said, adding, "at least we got to graduate."

Mentioning that he is thankful for those who helped him, Vanacore talked about what was running through his head earlier on Friday as he realized he would be moving on.

"(It's) exciting, kind of nerve-wracking," he said. "I'm nervous that I'm moving on and trying something new but it's exciting because we're done with high school."

Booming bagpipe music suddenly heralded the beginning of the commencement ceremony, courtesy of Thomas Parlato of the Syracuse Scottish Pipe Band. Attendees within the school's auditorium stood as the graduates made their way to the stage and took their seats. The event included performances of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac" and "Fly Away Home" by Pink Zebra and speeches from principal Luke Carnicelli and class president and valedictorian Katie Turek.

Rachel Landon, treasurer for the class of 2023, gave the senior welcoming address, giving some parting words for her classmates.