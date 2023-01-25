State aid boosts Auburn school budget as enrollment declines

AUBURN — Increases in state aid have been paying off for the Auburn Enlarged City School District's budget in recent years, the district's top financial official told the school board this week.

Lisa Green, the district's business executive, spoke to the board at its Tuesday meeeting about the district's budget trends and statistics from the 2018-19 school year to the 2022-23 school year. The overall budget total from the last five years has experienced an average annual increase of 3.99% during that time.

Green said the bump from a general fund budget of $83.9 million in the 2021-22 school year to $90.3 million in 2022-23 is due to the state's effort to fully fund its foundation aid formula. Foundation aid is the base aid schools receive from the state, and 2023-24 is set to be the last school year of a three-year effort to bring funding up to the level intended in the state formula for determining how much districts receive.

"Last year, we got a big piece of it and next year we will be getting another big piece and we will then be fully funded, so we will probably see a pretty good increase," Green said, noting the next district budget could be close to $100 million.

With more money from Albany, the average annual property tax levy increase was just 2.26% over the last five years, and the percentage of the total budget supported by the property tax levy dropped from 40.9% to 38%, Green said.

The presentation also included figures on enrollment.

Auburn had 4,052 students in 2018-2019 and grew to 4,119 in 2019-20 before annually decreasing in the following years, down to 3,789 students in 2022-23. Enrollment declined once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Green said, adding that there has been a 6.5% decrease in enrollment over that five-year span.

After Green's presentation ended, board member Jim Van Arsdale asked if the enrollment decline was "spread across the age groups, or is it noticeably less kids coming in in kindergarten?"

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said, "We've noticed it's more the elementary school, because our high school numbers are pretty consistent."

He attributed the enrollment drop to different factors, adding that enrollment dropped "since COVID hit," citing issues such as the Auburn district having hybrid schedules of in-person and remote learning at one point while there were "a lot of families who really had to have kids go to school five days a week."

Pirozzolo also said "our kindergarten rates were very low the last couple of years, but we've noticed our elementary numbers have gone down quite a bit." He also noted that "people are moving out of New York state," and he believes that will continue.

But Pirozzolo also expressed optimism about Auburn's enrollment rising in the future.

"I do expect that number to start increasing soon, I really do. I think that our enrollment will start going back up as we get through this hurdle," Pirozzolo said. He also said the district hasn't seen a huge uptick in students being homeschooled.

After the meeting, Green said Auburn got an extra $4 million in foundation aid for the 2022-23 school year, "so we should get at least that much again this year," plus additional money accounting for inflation. She also said the district hopes to use funding from the three-year foundation aid effort to keep 27 positions brought on using federal COVID-19 funding and fold those positions into the general budget by the 2024-25 school year, which is when that money is set to run out.

Green said during the meeting that she was originally hoping to talk to the board about the Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed school budget for 2023-24, but the budget proposal hasn't been announced yet. The governor's announced Tuesday night that she has scheduled her budget release presentation for Feb. 1.