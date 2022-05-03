State applauds Onondaga County efforts to improve children's mental health

A program in Onondaga County is being recognized for an innovative approach to improving the mental health of young people.

The state on Tuesday honored The Promise Zone, a school-based mental health program, with the 2022 What’s Great in our State Community/Organization Award.

According to a news release from the state Office of Mental Health, The Promise Zone program places Student Engagement Specialists in nearly all school districts in Onondaga County. Promise Zone services are available to any student in the school and range from informal groups or chats to working with a specialist to support individual needs or referral to higher level services.

This program works to support students' social-emotional learning; expand the reach of the school's student support team; engage families in the school processes; and facilitate connections to higher-level services addressing mental health and wellness.

The Promise Zone was presented with the award at the annual What’s Great in our State 2022 event Tuesday. The celebration recognizes the individuals and programs that are successfully advancing the cause of children’s mental health in the state.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized for the innovative work in our community,” Jennifer Parmalee, Deputy Commissioner and Director of Community Services at Onondaga County Department of Children and Family Services, said in a statement. “The Promise Zone is a celebration of partners coming together for the best interests of children and youth as well as a community wide dedication to the success of students and families. We look forward to sharing the model with others in hopes that it will inspire innovation and partnership across the State."

“The Promise Zone shows us 'What’s Great in Our State' through its innovative strategies around school-based interventions and support,” state Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. “This works within a System of Care to provide a comprehensive approach to mental wellness. We thank this team for its hard work and commitment to children’s mental health.”

The What’s Great in Our State event was first launched in 2010 and is held during Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, a national movement that raises awareness about the importance of children’s mental health. The event features a reading of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement proclaiming the week as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, a ceremony recognizing honorees, and an art show featuring artwork by children receiving services from New York State’s mental health system.

