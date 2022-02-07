Still searching: Cayuga County-area school bus driver shortage persists

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bus driver shortages were challenging New York school districts.

And despite some measures taken by Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration at the start of this school year, major problems remain unsolved, Cayuga County-area education leaders said.

In September, Hochul announced a series of multi-agency measures to address the shortage, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. The governor's office said it was taking "short-term steps to remove barriers and recruit traditional and non-traditional Commercial Driver's License holders, expand CDL testing opportunities, and enhance processes all designed to get more drivers into school buses," according to a press release.

The state also said it would reach out to over 550,000 commercial driver's license holders in New York, and that longer term steps toward rectifying the shortage included "changes to address the training and licensing of drivers, as well as broader recruitment into the bus driver profession."

An attempt has also been made on the federal level to ease the driver shortage issue nationally. On Jan. 4, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Department of Education announced it a temporary measure to allow states to waive the part of the commercial driver’s license skills test requiring school bus driver applicants to identify the various "engine the hood" engine parts while still requiring all other components of the written and road tests to be met. But New York and most other states have not accepted the offer because operational and legal issues could not be worked out by a March 31 deadline.

While local schools are often looking for drivers, the problem of not having enough people to put behind the wheel came to a head for the Auburn Enlarged City School District in late 2021.

On Dec. 17, the district was forced to dismiss high school and junior high would at noon due to a last-minute driver shortage. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo told The Citizen that same day that he was informed by First Student, the transportation company Auburn contracts with, that multiple drivers would not be available for afternoon bus runs for varied but unspecified reasons. And in early January, Auburn cited the bus driver shortage along with predicted sub-zero temperatures for cancelling a day of school.

The week before winter break started on Saturday, Dec. 18, Pirozzolo said, the district was about 10 to 16 bus drivers short. In order to not dismiss classes early again and keep the same regular schedule, the district needed to "triple our bus runs."

The shortages have also brought on extra pressure for Auburn's current bus drivers, he said. Pirozzolo also praised the efforts of the drivers, the district's transportation coordinator Carol Ann DiFabio and the employees at First Student, including transpiration director Christopher Filoso.

Burdensome license requirements

The logistical challenges of providing student transportation during the recent omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may have overshadowed the long-term issues behind the driver shortage.

Speaking with The Citizen in an interview Dec. 30, a couple months after Hochul's announcement, Pirozzolo said those measures haven't "helped us one bit, because we still have the same bus shortage numbers that we had before those measures took places."

The district's lack of drivers has been a continuous problem for about six years, he said, and the issue worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pirozzolo cited the difficulty in obtaining a commercial driver's license as a major factor in the shortage.

Requirements to secure such a license were changed through federal law a few years ago. One of the conditions for passing the test to get the license needed to driver a school bus is to know every part of their vehicle's engine. Pirozzolo feels that makes sense for the operator of an 18-wheeler truck because if their vehicle breaks down on a freeway they have to fix it themselves, but if a school bus breaks down, a mechanic would be called to handle the issue.

"Until they split that CDL license up to conform with the differences of driving an 18-wheeler versus (being) a bus driver, people are going to not get into this profession of driving for buses," he said.

Pirozzolo noted that the CDL test requirement are a federal issue and are not handled by the state, though he said the district has advocated to local representatives about the driver shortage.

"It doesn't seem to change much," he said.

DiFabio also noted that she feels the federal rule requiring bus driver CDL holders to know the various components of an engine discourages those who could potentially be good at the job from applying.

Pandemic sets back progress

DiFabio said she felt Auburn was in a good position prior to the outbreak. By December 2019, the district built up their roster to the point where they had extra drivers, extra aides and substitutes. However, concerns about COVID-19 then reduced the amount of people available, with many worried about their potential health.

The amount of available drivers began to dropping off in January and February 2020, before the pandemic began to shut down the U.S. in March 2020. Some drivers were keeping up with how the outbreak was ravaging countries overseas and the district had drivers who were immunocompromised and some who were in cancer treatments, so they felt they couldn't take the risk.

'We had drivers that were afraid to work, understandably so. So they kind of bowed out at that point. We had some drivers that had health concerns where they just could not be in that environment," she said. "So that kind of put us in a downward spiral."

While some of those people eventually came back to work, the district ultimately lost a fair amount of drivers, DiFabio continued.

"I am honestly impressed with anyone who can handle this situation and make it work for the best effort of our community and our children in our community," DiFabio said. "It blows my mind what people are able to come up with under pressure to make work out for our families."

She said in early January that she hadn't seen any changes in the available labor landscape due to Hochul's announced measures.

As a part of the state's effort to reach out to more than 550,000 commercial driver's license holders in the state, the district received a list of licensee holders around Auburn's geographic area, but many of those potential drivers had already been snatched up for other jobs, some were concerned about COVID-19 and others had no interest in coming out of retirement. DiFabio said at the time that she didn't think anyone from that list had come to the district.

Despite the challenges, DiFabio said she feels bus driving is a "great retirement job" and is hopeful the spring may attract some new applicants.

"It's a great way to get to know families in the community because a lot of our our drivers do the same run every year so they become close with those families. It is rewarding, it's a great thing to feel like you've done a good thing for for your community." she said. "I feel that's what our bus drivers do, that they do a wonderful thing for our community."

Struggles are widespread

Dr. Terry Ward, superintendent for the Cato-Meridian Central School District, said in an email to The Citizen Jan. 24 that the district is short drivers "like everyone else." He noted that he is currently working on his own requirements to obtain a license to operate a bus, adding "those requirements are not easy to complete." The district is offering any current employee $3,500 to acquire a license to drive a bus.

"That stipend of ($)3,500.00 to current employees has saved us on 3 different occasions. In other words, we would have been closed or virtual for 3 days thus far this school year," Ward said in the email. "Luckily, we have been able to avoid that scenario because we have 'emergency bus drivers'.

Ward also addressed the state's announced measures to help with the bus driver gap.

"Any relief will help, but things move too slow. Currently, it has not had an impact on our shortages," he said.

Loretta Van Horn, the Southern Cayuga Central School District's assistant superintendent for business and operations, told The Citizen that their district has its own bus drivers on-staff. Other staff members with the district also have CDLs, including grounds crews members. The district is able to pull from the district's internal staff to cover runs.

She said every staff member with a CDL has helped out with a bus route at some point this year. She also pointed out that the federal government is setting up another requirement in order to become a bus driver. As of Feb. 7, hopefuls to get a CDL will also need to pass Entry-Level Minimum Federal Curricula Requirements, which entails additional training requirements. Along with the new regulations, from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Van Horn feels the myriad of federal rules makes it harder to obtain drivers and causes people to be more reluctant to pursue a license in order to drive a bus.

"I feel frustrated by it because we're in sort of a no-win situation, right? We're at their mercy. It's hard enough to recruit bus drivers because, first of all, they're not an eight-hour employee and some people want full eight hours. Our bus drivers get a guaranteed five-and-a-half hours," she said. "So now if you've got to jump through even more hoops, where's the incentive to become a bus driver?"

A state-wide perspective

Issues with locating drivers go beyond Cayuga County. David Christopher, executive director of the New York State Association for Pupil Transportation, said COVID-19 impacted the number of drivers throughout the state. The organization estimates there are currently 15-20% less drivers than there were before the pandemic, totaling around 8,200 drivers.

The organization advocated for the state to help address the drivers' shortage by expediting bus driver CDL test scheduling, Christopher said, noting that one of the state's announced measures in September was giving priority to CDL bus driver tests. He also praised the measure to waive the former 14-day waiting period between when a person could take the written permit test and when they could take their road test.

Some of these measures have helped get more drivers in certain areas, Christopher said, but overall districts are still experiencing difficulty in attracting such personnel.

Christoper said that the average age for a bus driver in the state is "in their 50s" and a lot of potential bus drivers have gone to the package delivery industry due to better pay and benefits.

More federal requirements have also been set upon possible drivers, including more stringent drug testing and continual assessments. While Christopher acknowledges the regulations are "there for a reason," they create challenges for school transportation providers.

"I think it has created more what we call 'barriers to entry.' People see that you have to do all of these things to be a bus driver, for continual training and oversight, for what is essentially a part-time job," he said.

Christopher said he feels the pandemic has demonstrated how critical bus drivers are, adding that when bus routes aren't taken on, many students simply aren't going to school across the state because they don't have other ways to get there. To attract more people, he suggested districts look at factors such as competitive pay and working conditions, "things that bring people to a job and keep them."

"It's important to find more find more ways bring people to this industry," he said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.