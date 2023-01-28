Student teams face off in robotics contest in Cayuga County

AURELIUS — Parker DeAngelis said maneuvering robots with his friends was a decent way to spend his birthday.

Parker, who turned 10 on Saturday, spent his birthday at the FIRST LEGO League Challenge at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus in Aurelius. Eighteen teams, including those from the Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Port Byron, Union Springs and Weedsport school districts, took part in the event. Teams participated in three different parts of the competition that morning, with robot play rounds in the afternoon. Other teams at the competition were from areas such as Rochester and Bloomfield. Teams that won at the BOCES event were set to advance to a tournament at Buffalo in February.

Fresh off playing a match with the other members of his team, The Lego-Sauruses Rex, from Owasco Elementary School in the Auburn school district, Parker said he was enjoying himself.

"It's pretty fun, I like hanging out with my friends and seeing how the robots act," he said.

Adding that he believed their first round of the afternoon went well, Parker noted the team was struggling to get one of their machines to function properly earlier in the day, so he was pleasantly surprised when it worked during the match.

Each team played in three rounds in the afternoon. The teams needed to get their robots to solve a series of tasks. The more tasks completed, the more points a team received. In every match-up, two teams were trying to complete their tasks at the same time.

When the students weren't in the packed conference room for a match, they were in a nearby gymnasium that was referred to as "The Pit" during the event. After their first round, members of the Kilo-Whats, Owasco's other team at the competition, hung out at the Pit.

Trying to crack his knuckles, team member Matthew Ellsworth said, "I'm really nervous, I'm really worried," with a half-smile on his face. While Matthew, 10, and Natalie Sperduti said they thought their first found went well, they agreed that they could do better in the second round. Despite that, Natalie, 10, noted that she and Matthew had agreed earlier in the day the competition felt like a "home away from home."

"Because we've hung out here for the whole day," Natalie said.

Natalie's father, Mike Sperduti, a software engineer who previously attended the Auburn school district, said he wishes this kind of program existed when he was in school and noted Natalie was getting "an earlier start" on this kind of work. Christina Lupo, librarian at Owasco elementary and coach for both Owasco teams, said both sets of students had been working on their robots since October.

Later, when the Kilo-Whats faced off a second time against the Brick Breakers, the team at Union Springs Middle School, Natalie and Matthew stared at one of their robots with expression of equal parts excitement and anxiety as the machine moved from one end of the game mat to the other, as Matthew's fingers touched his face and Natalie placed her hands on her her head.

In between the first and second rounds against the Kilo-Whats, the Brick Breakers were in The Pit with their coach Joseph Palmiotto, technology education teacher at Union Springs Middle School. Although Team member Jackson Minturn, 11 said they achieved 10 tasks in two-and-a-half minutes, the team lamented that they lost some points because a robot stopped outside outside of the safe zone on the game mat a couple times. Sam Patterson, 12, said he liked working on the robots the last few months.

"It's been pretty good, because we've come a long way," he said.

Tony Abbatiello, director of instructional support services for BOCES and the of the organizers for the event, said in between matches this was the first time BOCES has held the competition since 2019.

"We couldn't wait to get everybody back together again," he said.

Gallery: Cayuga County-area students face off at LEGO robotics competition LEGO LEGO LEGO 6 LEGO 7 LEGO 8 LEGO 9 LEGO 10 LEGO LEGO LEGO