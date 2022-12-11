Students, businesses in turmoil over Cazenovia College closing

CAZENOVIA — It’s been a whirlwind of emotions in the village as one of its core businesses, Cazenovia College, announced it will be closing its doors after the spring semester.

Over 700 students preparing for finals week found out on Wednesday morning that their future at Cazenovia College would be getting cut short.

A representative from the college reported that there are currently 560 full-time and 186 part-time students, along with approximately 210 faculty and staff.

“Everyone’s freaking out and feeling really insecure,” a Cazenovia College sophomore told the Daily Sentinel.

The student said the email announcing the college’s closing was sent at 11 a.m., and then a meeting was held at 2 p.m. for all students with the president of the college, which included about 70 attendees via Zoom, the student said.

“Everybody had questions,” but there weren’t many answers, the student said.

On top of sharing personal concerns, like for those of them taking a gap year, the sophomore said many of their classmates were just as concerned about the teachers and programs, too.

“What about the teachers that have been here for 20 plus years and have a family to provide for and they’re losing their job? What about the equine facility?” were a few of the questions students had, according to the source.

“This is my personal fear — I think that everybody at the school is going to start causing chaos. I think kids are going to start taking things and just being really disruptive,” the sophomore student shared. “I feel like they’re not doing a very good job at making us feel secure. They’re not really giving us the individual attention.”

Some students have been calling for finals to be canceled. Many have felt, “what’s the point?,” the sophomore shared.

“It’s a challenging time, I don’t know how to feel,“ said Claudia Waltz, a senior at Cazenovia College. “At first I didn’t think it was actually going to close down, I thought it was just a rumor.”

When it appeared to be the truth, she feared for her ability to graduate in the spring of 2023, but she has been assured by the college that that will still happen. Underclassmen will have a lot more to deal with, she said.

“My roommate is actually a junior, and she’s having a hard time figuring out where she wants to go because her major isn’t offered at many other colleges, and a lot of the colleges that she’s looking to transfer to are a lot more expensive than Caz,” Waltz shared.

She added, “I always wanted to go back and see my friends and everything after I graduated, but obviously that’s not going to be able to happen now.”

Local businesses react

“It’s a lot of turmoil for a thousand people,” said Mark Biviano, owner of Loka Leaf Tea Lounge. “Very sad for them. I mean, they dedicated their life going here, and now it’s all in an uproar. Some of them probably might lose a whole year of their life having to repeat classes someplace else.”

Biviano said a tight-knit village like Cazenovia is affected when anyone in the community isn’t doing well, let alone a nearly 200-year-old institution.

“It’s scary to see what’s going to happen in the future,” said Caroline Vagnone, director of The Key. “Everyone I think is kind of on the same page with that. We just don’t know. Everything is uncertain.”

The Key is a nonprofit whose proceeds support other local organizations, relying heavily on volunteers and donations. The Cazenovia College fashion program funneled a lot of interns and other support into the little consignment/thrift shop. The college also facilitated tons of clothing drives, often resulting in as much as 20 to 30 bags of donations that benefited The Key. The fashion program also recently launched “Look Again,” a section inside The Key featuring upcycled merchandise created by fashion students, which was a big draw, Vagnone said.

“I know that we’ll be affected by [the college closing]. As everyone will be. So it’s very scary and unnerving.”

Vagnone said about 5-10% of their revenue base is tied to the college, with big bumps coming in during parent weekend and move-in time.

She continued, “I was shocked. But I think the pandemic kind of took a toll on all of us. All small businesses, the college. And it’s a little concerning because that was our main revenue for the town.”

She added, “But at the end of the day it is what it is. It’s a big lump sum that they owe. It’s unfortunate.”

Not all businesses will be affected equally by the dramatic change to come. Caz Pizza owner Mike Musacchio said that the summer is actually the busiest time for his restaurant, largely thanks to the tourism brought in by Cazenovia Lake. This development with the college will not put his business in jeopardy, he said.

Village of Cazenovia Mayor Kurt Wheeler stated, “The college has been at the core of our village for nearly two centuries and its closure will have an enormous impact, not only economically, but culturally and personally. The faculty, staff, and students of the college are our neighbors and are all valued members of our community. We will keep them in our prayers as they navigate this transition. President Bergh and the rest of the college’s leadership team have been great partners and we will continue to work with them as we all look for the highest and best future use for the campus.”

As Cazenovia College is one of three higher-education institutions in Madison County, the Madison County chairman, John Becker, also weighed in. “I am very disappointed to hear that Cazenovia College will be closing its doors after 199 years next year. The closure of the college will not only impact Cazenovia Colleges students, faculty, staff, and alumni, but also the economy of the Town of Cazenovia and all of Madison County. Our college students are a part of our community. Unfortunately, the closure of the college is not a surprise, sadly, this may not be the only institution or business we hear that will close its doors due to the current economy. Thank you to Cazenovia College for everything you have done for our community over the years.”