Andrea Birbilis anticipated about 100 students would sign up for music lessons in the Auburn area this summer. Instead, 150 students have registered.

Birbilis, a longtime music educator and program manager for the 2023 summer music lesson program, sponsored by the Auburn NY Music Boosters, expressed excitement over the anticipated turnout.

"We never expected this many kids, but we're certainly not going to turn them away," she said.

The free program, in which young musicians from fourth- through 12th-grade across several Cayuga County-area school districts will receive instrument lessons, will be held Monday, July 10 through Friday, Aug. 11, culminating in a performance 6 p.m., Aug. 11 at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn.

The program was through the Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps last year but is now held by the Auburn boosters. A news release from Birbilis said participants will get open air lessons from educators specializing in a particular instrument on a weekly basis.

"The sessions will focus on developing better understanding of rhythms, tone production, and ensemble playing. These lessons are a much needed part of student music education," the release added. The program has six teachers.

Registration is full, Birbilis noted, with most of the students hailing from within Auburn district, although there will be students from the Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia, Port Byron, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs and Weedsport districts. Most of the students will be getting instruments from their local school's music program but there are a number of students who don't have access to instruments. Instrument donations are appreciated.

Birbilis talked about why she believes music education is important for children.

"I think that with the problems that kids face today — bullying, mental health issues that we're facing — music is the way to express yourself," she said. "When you can't figure out what the words are to express what you're (feeling,) you can bury yourself in the music and the music will talk for you," she said.

Those who want to place their child on the program's wait list or donate instruments can email auburnnymusicboosters@gmail.com or reach out to the Auburn NY Music Boosters through their Facebook page.