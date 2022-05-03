SUNY approves new Onondaga Community College president

Onondaga Community College will have a new leader.

The State University of New York Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved Dr. Warren Hilton to succeed Dr. Casey Crabill as OCC president. Crabill, who announced her retirement at the beginning of the academic year, has served as the college's president since 2013.

Hilton, who will be the school's ninth president and its first Black leader, will take office on July 1. He will visit OCC for a welcome ceremony on May 10.

"Everyone with whom I have met has demonstrated that OCC is a student-centered institution and poised to have an even greater impact upon current and future students and economic growth in the region," Hilton said in a statement. "I look forward to collaboratively planning for and working toward OCC's bright future."

Hilton most recently served as vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania. His prior experience includes administrative positions at several colleges and universities, including Drexel University in Philadelphia, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health in Baltimore and the University of Maryland-College Park.

He earned his doctorate at Drexel and holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

John Sindoni, chair of the OCC Board of Trustees, praised Crabill for her work as president. He said those efforts and the support of state and local officials have helped OCC develop "an amazing reputation nationally." After the search commenced for Crabill's successor, Sindoni said there were "exceptional administrators" who sought the position.

"We look forward to working with Dr. Hilton to serve students as central New York's partner in education for success," he added.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.