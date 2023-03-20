AUBURN — Sitting with a group of Cayuga Community College students, State University of New York Chancellor John King asked questions, listened and took notes.

King visited CCC's Auburn campus on Monday, the latest stop on a statewide tour of SUNY's 64 campuses. He with the college's leadership, including CCC President Brian Durant, before touring the school.

Along the way, King had questions for students. After visiting the nursing lab, he spoke to a class of nursing students. He asked them about legislation that would allow students to receive 30% of their training in simulated laboratories like the one at CCC. The consensus: The simulated labs offer different scenarios and a closely guided experience.

King also stopped at the CCC library to learn more about the college's tutoring program. After introducing himself to faculty and staff, he sat with a group of students to gather feedback.

With SUNY's boss as their audience, the students had a lot to say, from why they chose to attend CCC (affordability was a common reason) to what they would improve (several students said they wanted to see more food options). Some said they wanted more in-person class offerings, noting that several math classes are online.

King's main takeaway from his visit to CCC was that the college has "a really strong culture of student support."

"The students feel it," he said. "They appreciate the relationships they have with faculty members, the small class sizes, the attention that they're getting."

Durant was happy to welcome King to CCC.

"It's a great day to be able to put Cayuga's best foot forward and really helping to develop a relationship with the new chancellor as we begin our work together," he said.

King was named SUNY chancellor in December. While he is new to the job, he is not new to New York. A Brooklyn native, he served as state education commissioner from 2011 to 2014. After leaving the state Education Department, he joined the U.S. Department of Education. In the final year of President Barack Obama's term, he served as education secretary.

Since being appointed to lead New York's state university system, King has visited several campuses, including Onondaga Community College in neighboring Onondaga County.

What SUNY offers, he says, is diversity.

"If you want to become a nurse, we have a program for you. If you want to go into cybersecurity, we've got a program for you," he said. "If you're not sure what you want to do and you want to figure out your path, we've got a place for you at SUNY."

King has a busy week. After visiting CCC on Monday, he stopped at Tompkins Cortland Community College. On Tuesday, he will tour Herkimer County Community College and SUNY Cobleskill.