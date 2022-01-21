SUNY ESF student expelled for 'racially charged act'

A SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry student has been expelled after the school discovered they were involved in a video "depicting a grotesque and violent demonstration of abhorrent racist behavior."

SUNY ESF President Joanie Mahoney wrote in an email to the campus community that social media posts identified one of the participants as a student at the college. Additional details about the video weren't released.

Mahoney said although the student's act was off campus and outside of Onondaga County, they violated the college's conduct policy. In addition to being expelled, the student is prohibited from entering SUNY ESF buildings and properties.

"I am very angry and disappointed by the actions recorded in this video," Mahoney said. "The abhorrent behavior displayed goes against everything ESF stands for. Our community has not and will not tolerate racism, hatred, or violence. We commit to holding our students, faculty and staff accountable for any unacceptable behavior and most certainly when it is in direct violation of our code of student conduct."

The student's actions were condemned by two top state officials, Gov. Kathy Hochul and interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley.

Hochul, who said she was "disgusted by the racist behavior," directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the Syracuse Police Department and Syracuse University Campus Safety.

"I want to make it clear that New York state has zero tolerance for these repugnant acts of hate and intolerance, any attempts at causing fear or threats of violence against any individual or community," she said. "Racism is not welcome here, and I will continue doing everything I can to make sure all New Yorkers are safe from acts of bigotry and hatred."

Stanley praised Mahoney's response to the social media posting and the action she took to expel the student.

"I know that all of us in the SUNY community of students, faculty, and staff stand with SUNY ESF in this difficult time in sending a strong message that these disgusting displays of racism and hate will always be met with immediate response of condemnation and unity, and have no place on our campuses or anywhere in our society," she said.

The incident and the college's response occurred as students are preparing to return to campus. SUNY ESF is scheduled to begin spring semester classes on Monday.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

