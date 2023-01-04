SUNY Oswego officially recognized as a university

SUNY Oswego is formally acknowledged as a university by the state.

A news release from the entity Wednesday said it will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.” The legal name change was effective Jan. 1 and was authorized by Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley.

“This formal designation appropriately represents who SUNY Oswego is today – a premier institution proud of its shared commitment to excellence and unwavering efforts to place student success at the center of all we do,” Mary C. Toale, officer in charge for SUNY Oswego, said in the news release. “Recognized officially as a university reinforces our institutional priorities; spotlights our high-quality, high-impact practices inside and outside the classroom; and underpins our mission to sustain our university and build a better world for future generations.”

The new designation follows the "New York State Board of Regents’ new guidelines for what constitutes a university that require institutions of higher education institution to 'offer a range of registered undergraduate and graduate curricula in the liberal arts and sciences, including graduate programs registered in at least three of the following discipline areas: agriculture, biological sciences, business, education, engineering, fine arts, health professions, humanities, physical sciences, and social sciences,'" the release said.