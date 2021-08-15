Supplying some stability: Auburn officials pleased with pandemic summer school results

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a massive upheaval in the lives of students, and the Auburn Enlarged City School District's new summer school program was meant to help ease academic and emotional issues children may be going through.
The program ran for three hours Monday through Friday between July 6 and Aug. 12. An in-person high school program was led by John Testa, a vice principal at the high school during the regular academic year, serving as principal for summer program. There was also an online high school program through Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.
Seward Elementary School housed the elementary program and Auburn Junior High School was the location for the junior high program. Amy Mahunik, the newly approved assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the district, and Kelly Garback, the principal for Casey Park Elementary School, were the co-principals for the elementary and junior high programs.
Around 340 students, from all five elementary buildings, were all under Seward's roof for the elementary program. The junior high program had about 160 students, including students going into seventh, eighth and ninth grade, while the in-person high school program had about 100 students. Face masks and other COVID-19-era protocols were still in effect.
Mahunik, who was formerly the principal for the Seward school, said in an interview with The Citizen Tuesday that in addition to mitigating learning loss students have dealt with since schools initially shuttered and remote-only learning initiated in March 2020, there has been a social-emotional component as well. For the elementary program, students have been getting weekly social-emotional learning lessons in areas such as perseverance, conflict resolution, problem solving and managing feelings. She also said there are social workers on staff for all three in-person programs to help students.
"We know their social-emotional well being needs to be addressed in order for them to have the capacity to learn," Mahunik said.
She also noted the importance of helping students' address learning loss due to the disruptions to their education since the outbreak began
"We haven't had stability in a year and a half, so this is an effort to take the time, when we can, offer in-person and try to fill those gaps," she continued.
Mahunik also talked about how the summer school program is informing the district's approach to the upcoming school year.
"It's giving us an idea of where we need to put extra supports, and make adjustments, and identify what is already going well," she said.
Manunik added that the district was collecting data on how the summer school students were doing and if they were making gains during the program. She said some students were achieving more growth than others.
"I've been in some classrooms where they're celebrating some great growth and then there's some students where their attendance might not be as regular and they might not be seeing as big of an improvement," Mahunik continued.
Praising how teachers and staff handled the summer school program, Mahunik noted that educators worked to keep students engaged and actively learning, such as through "Harry Potter"-themed lessons for fifth grade students.
"They've gone above and beyond," Mahunik said of the summer school teachers. "They've really tried to think outside the box on how to meet the students' needs, making it fun so that the students want to come because, of course, it is summer and they're not always wanting to come to school. So there's great efforts there."
