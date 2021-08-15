Supplying some stability: Auburn officials pleased with pandemic summer school results

"We know their social-emotional well being needs to be addressed in order for them to have the capacity to learn," Mahunik said.

She also noted the importance of helping students' address learning loss due to the disruptions to their education since the outbreak began

"We haven't had stability in a year and a half, so this is an effort to take the time, when we can, offer in-person and try to fill those gaps," she continued.

Mahunik also talked about how the summer school program is informing the district's approach to the upcoming school year.

"It's giving us an idea of where we need to put extra supports, and make adjustments, and identify what is already going well," she said.

Manunik added that the district was collecting data on how the summer school students were doing and if they were making gains during the program. She said some students were achieving more growth than others.

"I've been in some classrooms where they're celebrating some great growth and then there's some students where their attendance might not be as regular and they might not be seeing as big of an improvement," Mahunik continued.