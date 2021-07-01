Survey respondents: Don't change Auburn High School's name

If these renaming issues were to be brought up again, he added, he would want a stronger process to be in place. Sheppard said the current policy is "just a shell of something, so we were kind of developing a process as we were going." He added that the district was making changes based on the community input the board was receiving.

Sheppard also said he would want an independent entity to be involved that could dive into these issues with no personal attachments or biases, "to focus the conversation and work with the community and work with the board."

"If this comes forward again, I want to have a solid process in place that involves an outside group monitoring and guiding discussion," he said.

In assessing the results of the district's surveys on the issue, Sheppard said the 2,600 survey responses is a small portion the district's overall population.

"I think the next step should be to have a greater discussion about the issue and to generate focus groups, and to just have a larger, broader discussion," he said. "I think that's the biggest part, is to expand the discussion."