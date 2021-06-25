'Take the next step': Weedsport Class of 2021 recognized at commencement

WEEDSPORT — It was surreal for Jeremy Meyer that his daughter Elizabeth was about to graduate from Weedsport Senior High School.
Elizabeth, 18, was set to graduate at the front of the Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School Friday night. For Meyer, it didn't feel like 13 years of education for his daughter had passed.
"It's amazing how fast it's gone," he said.
Meyer and his wife and Elizabeth's stepmom Lauren were toward the back of the seated crowd before the ceremony. They noted Elizabeth hadn't determined yet were she would be going to college, but they were proud of her.
"We're looking forward to what we can see her do," Meyer said.
Lauren added that she was happy COVID-19 restrictions had lifted so so many people could be at the event.
"It's nice that the kids can have something that really recognizes them," she said.
As the graduates walked toward their seats facing the crowd, chatter and the rampant clicking of cameras could be heard.
The senior chorus kicked off the event with the national anthem. Superintendent Shaun O'Connor welcomed the students, families, administrators, faculty and staff and the district's board of education. Other speakers at the event included the Rev. Dr. George Huffsmith, who gave the invocation and valedictorian Tyler Hill.
Salutation Erin Grady began her speech by thanking her friends, parents and more. She acknowledged the effect COVID-19 had on the school year, saying the class of 2021 "had to deal with a lot of change and disappointment, and it was very hard sometimes." She also noted that they overcame those hardships and that there were good parts of the school year as well.
Grady said that no matter where the students ended up, they would be always be connected to the school and each other.
"It feels so surreal that graduation is finally here and we won't be coming back to the school next year, but it's OK that we're OK, because we've reached the point in our lives where we are ready to see what else is out there in the world," she said. "This school has laid the foundation for us, and now it's time for us to take the next step."
