'Take the next step': Weedsport Class of 2021 recognized at commencement

WEEDSPORT — It was surreal for Jeremy Meyer that his daughter Elizabeth was about to graduate from Weedsport Senior High School.

Elizabeth, 18, was set to graduate at the front of the Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School Friday night. For Meyer, it didn't feel like 13 years of education for his daughter had passed.

"It's amazing how fast it's gone," he said.

Meyer and his wife and Elizabeth's stepmom Lauren were toward the back of the seated crowd before the ceremony. They noted Elizabeth hadn't determined yet were she would be going to college, but they were proud of her.

"We're looking forward to what we can see her do," Meyer said.

Lauren added that she was happy COVID-19 restrictions had lifted so so many people could be at the event.

"It's nice that the kids can have something that really recognizes them," she said.

As the graduates walked toward their seats facing the crowd, chatter and the rampant clicking of cameras could be heard.