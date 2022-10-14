Threat shuts down Wells College campus

Students and staff sheltered in place as the Wells College campus was locked down for a little under two hours Friday after a threat was reported to police.

College President Jonathan Gibralter said a 911 call was reported to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office regarding an "unconfirmed threat" to the safety and security of the campus in Aurora.

The sheriff's office contacted Wells' Campus Safety personnel around 11:10 a.m. and asked the college to go into lockdown and shelter in place until the office investigated. Law enforcement told the college around 1 p.m. the situation was all clear "based upon their investigation," Gibralter said, the threat was determined to be unfounded and students and personnel could come out of their shelter in place locations.

"All we could do was comply with their directive, and we just sat and waited until they lifted the shelter in place," he said.

Gibralter said no one was harmed and he wasn't aware of any arrests being made.

"I'm glad that the threat proved not to be credible and that in the time that we're in right now, with so many reported untoward incidents occurring across the nation, acting out of an abundance of caution is always the best course of action," he said.