For the first time in six years, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education will not have a contested race on the ballot.

Three three-year positions are up for election this year on the nine-member board. Interested candidates had until 5 p.m. Wednesday file petitions to secure a line on the ballot for the election next month.

Incumbents Francis "C.J." Calarco and Dr. Eli Hernandez are both pursuing seats, and Freddie Wilson III is also in the race.

Hernandez, founder and CEO of the organization Authentic LeaderShift LLC and a former principal at Delaware Primary School in Syracuse, was first elected to the Auburn school board in 2011 and served as board vice president in 2020 and 2021.

Wilson has been the employment services coordinator for Unity House of Cayuga County, according to his LinkedIn page.

Calarco, a teacher in the Southern Cayuga Central School District, won a one-year seat on the board out of the four total positions up for grabs in the 2022 election, as he received the fourth-highest highest total of votes. That one-year role became available due to former Auburn school board member Joe Sheppard resigning in October 2021. In January 2022, the board voted to allow that position to remain vacant until the election a few months later, with the fourth-place finisher filling in the remaining year of that seat's term.

Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, a current Auburn board member, is not running for a spot on the nine-member body. She is instead running for a seat on the Auburn City Council.

May 16 is the statewide voting day this year for school candidates, budget propositions and other propositions districts may have.