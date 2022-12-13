Three Cayuga County school district capital projects passed by voters

Separate capital project proposals from three different Cayuga County school districts were approved by voters Tuesday night

Capital projects in the Moravia Central School District, the Port Byron Central School District and the Weedsport Central School District were on the ballot all on the same day. Moravia's project, which has the highest anticipated cost of the three at $25 million, passed 271-115.

Port Byron's proposal, poised to have a $15.9 million overall cost, passed 200-57. The $1.81 million proposal from Weedsport was approved by community members, passed 182-24. All three capital projects are not set to increase taxes.

Moravia's capital project is meant to include renovations to the middle school/high school's auditorium; revamping the district's agriculture, technology and art wing; ceiling replacement, HVAC upgrades and more for Millard Fillmore Elementary School and changes to the district's athletic facilities, including replacing the grass field by the high school with a synthetic turf field, with lights and an eight-lane track.

The upcoming project in Port Byron will entail renovating the auditorium; replacing the whole roof of A.A. Gates Elementary School; replacing the elementary playground; upgrading the HVAC system at Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School and making science, technology, engineering, art and math spaces to be used by the entire district.

Under Weedsport's capital project, the district elementary school's elevator would be replaced, in addition to replacing windows across the building. Other work includes replacing the aging bleachers of the Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School gymnasium and refinishing the gymnasium floors.