Trees planted at Auburn school honor former teacher, custodian

Two people who dedicated their lives to children had trees planted in their honor at Genesee Elementary School.

A tree recognizing Gail Mangan, a former teacher at the school, and one honoring Jimmy O'Neill, former senior custodian, were placed a few feet apart at the Genesee playground in Auburn on Oct. 27. The project was spearheaded by Mickie Cuevas-Post, who had been friends with them for years up until their deaths in August.

Cuevas-Post, who was formerly the principal of Owasco Elementary School years ago and is the current interim principal of Casey Park Elementary School, told The Citizen Tuesday that she first got to know Mangan and O'Neill back when she also served as a teacher at Genesee. Mangan and O'Neill had both worked at the school for decades before their retirements and were neighbors for years. O'Neill and Mangan remained friends after Mangan moved to Florida, Cuevas-Post said.

After their deaths, Cuevas-Post wanted to honor her friends.

"I talked with the district about the possibility of a bench or planting trees, I know that they both were nature lovers," she said. "In conversations, we decided that trees would be a great thing."

Local forester Walt Aikman planted the trees at the playground, Cuevas-Post said, adding that he was instrumental in acquiring the trees and gave suggestions on where they should be planted. Cuevas-Post thanked Eric Francisco, the director of facilities for the Auburn Enlarged City School District, for his assistance and thanked Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo for his support with the undertaking.

Both trees are native to New York State, Cuevas-Post said. She talked about she wanted to spotlight O'Neill and Mangan in this way.

"I saw firsthand both their dedication, their determination, complete love for the students at Genesee elementary ... We're talking about decades of working with the staff and children and parents at the school. They lived in the neighborhood, their (respective) children attended Genesee Elementary School. They were amazing colleagues, and our friendships remained long after their retirement."

Cuevas-Post said she misses her longtime friends, noting that they were both "great people but also full of joy." She said she saw Mangan back in June, and that he had previously taught her how to place plants in large planters. Cuevas-Post added that O'Neill was genuinely kind and generous to his family and the children and staff at Genesee.

She said she hopes the trees can provide some "solace and healing" to O'Neill and Mangan's families.